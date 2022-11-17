BATON ROUGE – LSU used a long offensive run and some its best defense of the young season to easily defeat UNO, 91-62, Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers are now 3-0 on the young season and will head for the first of three games on Monday in the Cayman Islands Classic. LSU and Illinois State will play at 10 a.m. CT in George Town, Grand Cayman.

LSU trailed for just the second time in the season early in the game at 6-2 with 18:29 to play. The Tigers then held the Privateers (1-2) to just three points over a seven-minute period while scoring 18 points on the offensive end to open up a 20-9 advantage that UNO could never recover from. The Tigers had a 14-0 run later in the half and led the game, 47-25, at intermission.

In the second half the Tigers were able to continue to get points off turnovers and built as much as a 34-point lead in the final 10 minutes while winning for the 27th consecutive time against a Louisiana school.

LSU scored 51 points off the bench in the contest, led by Derek Fountain the Mississippi State transfer, with 15 points and seven steals. Cam Hayes, the transfer North State Carolina, had 13 points and three assists, while Justice Hill had 12 points, five assists and three steals and a plus-minus +32 for the contest.

Khaleb Wilson-Rouse had five three-pointers and 21 points to lead the Privateers, while Tyson Jackson added 14 points.

LSU out rebounded UNO, 36-29, and had 14 assists and 17 steals. UNO turned the ball over 23 times and LSU had 22 points off turnovers. UNO had seven points off LSU’s 14 turnovers.

LSU shot over 50 percent for the season, making 51-7 shots (30-of-58), including 16-of-24 in the second half. LSU was in double figures from the arc with 12 three-pointers (shooting 42.9%) and 19-of-26 from the free throw line.

UNO finished the game at 46 percent (23-of-50), including 13-of-26 in the second half. The Privateers had seven treys but just 9-of-20 at the free throw line.

For the first time all season, all 15 LSU players dressed, play in the game and 12 players scored.