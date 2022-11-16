Women’s Tennis Has Two Top 10 Spots in ITA Individual Rankings

Baton Rouge, La. – For the first time since 2019, the LSU women’s tennis team has players ranked in the Top 10 of the ITA Singles and Doubles rankings. Kylie Collins checked in at No. 7 in singles while Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase were also ranked No. 7 in the doubles rankings released by the ITA on Wednesday.

Collins moved up 17 spots from her preseason ranking of No. 24. Collins spent most of the fall competing in ITF tournaments against professionals, only playing in one ITA-sanctioned event, ITA All-Americans. At All-Americans, Collins made a dominant run to the finals as she won all four of her matches in straight sets before falling to the current No. 1 player in the nation, Fiona Crawley. Collins becomes only the fourth Tiger in program history to be ranked in the top 10 in singles, and first since Eden Richardson rose as high as No. 8 in 2019.

In doubles, Komar and Vishwase were rewarded with a stellar fall debut by entering the polls at No. 7. The duo finished the fall with a 12-3 record, picking up strong wins at ITA All-Americans, the ITA Southern Regional and ITA National Fall Championships. The highlight of their fall came in October, where the duo were crowned doubles champions at the ITA Southern Regional. The two become the first Tigers duo ranked in the doubles top 10 since 2019, when Eden Richardson and Jessica Golovin peaked as high as No. 3.

In addition to her doubles ranking, Komar also debuted in the singles rankings at No. 32. The Belarus native posted a strong 13-3 record this fall, earning strong wins at ITA All-Americans and the ITA Southern Regional. She completed the double at the ITA Southern Regional as she won the doubles title with teammate Vishwase before claiming the singles title the next day.

The final ranking is a doubles pairing of Komar and senior Safiya Carrington that saw the pair check in at No. 46.

LSU is set to open the 2023 dual season at the Torero Tennis Classic, hosted by San Diego, on Friday, January 13th.