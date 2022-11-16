LSU Opens Art Adamson With Two School Records, NCAA 'A' Cut Times

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Tx. – The LSU swimming team closed out the first day of the Art Adamson Invitational Wednesday with two school records and NCAA ‘A’ cut times inside the Rec Center Natatorium.

LSU’s Maggie MacNeil was a part of each school record and NCAA qualifying times in the 50-yard free and 200-yard free relay. MacNeil won the 50-free with a time of 21.03, which broke her school record, Rec Center Natatorium pool record and tied the SEC record.

MacNeil – alongside Katarina Milutinovich, Peyton Curry and Michaela de Villiers – swam a blistering 20.59 split in the second leg during a school record time in the 200-free relay. The group finished with a time of 1:27.63.

In addition to MacNeil, freshman Megan Barnes jumped into the all-time top-10 of the 500-yard free with a time of 4:45.38. She currently sits at No. 2 behind teammate Jenna Bridges and in front of another teammate Jolee Liles. Liles bettered her current time on the top-10 list with a time of 4:45.59 in the final.

Milutinovich also achieved a personal best in the 50-free with a time of 22.41.

For the men, Brooks Curry touched the wall first in the 50-free with a time of 18.94, which stands as the best time in the country when completed. Curry in the 200-yard freestyle relay, despite missing first place by 10 hundredths of a second swam an impressive 18.38 split in the second leg.

Stuart Higdon, a true freshman, has come on strong in the distance events for the Tigers. In the 500-free, Higdon swam a personal best in the prelims and final, closing out the night with a time of 4:22.05. His time notches him the third position on LSU’s all-time top-10 list.

In the 200-yard IM, Griffin Curtis and Joel Thompson both displayed great speed in the ‘C’ final taking first and second place with respective times of 1:46.78 and 1:46.82. Both times put them in the top 10 all-time at LSU.

For the divers at the Texas Diving Invitational, they competed in a team event Wednesday and will move forward with the individual events Thursday.

Live results can be found on MeetMobile for swimming and divemeets.com for diving. The Texas Diving Invitational is broadcast on the Longhorn Network and can be streamed on the ESPN app. The remainder of the Art Adamson can be found on SEC Network+ (finals only).

Art Adamson Invitational Schedule

Thursday, November 17

9:30 a.m. Prelims

5:30 p.m. Finals – 200 medley relay, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 800 free relay

Friday, November 18

9:30 a.m. Prelims

2:30 p.m. 1,650 free finals

5:30 p.m. Finals – 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay

Texas Diving Invitational Schedule

Thursday, November 17th

10:00 a.m. Prelims

5:00 p.m. Finals

Friday, November 18th

10:00 a.m. Prelims

5:00 p.m. Finals

Saturday, November 19th

10:30 a.m. Platform (Finals Only)