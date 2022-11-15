Tigers Come In At No. 15 In Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The Tigers came in at No. 15 in Tuesday’s Coaches Poll and Coach Kim Mulkey moved to No. 9 on the all-time list for the most Coaches Polls appeared in as this was her 381st time appearing in the poll.

LSU was also ranked No. 15 in Monday’s AP Poll.

Coaches All Time Ranking Appearances

1. **- Pat Summitt, Tennessee – 618 (missed just 14 polls in entire AP history as existed in 2012)

Tara VanDerveer (2 schools – Ohio St., Stanford) – 616 Geno Auriemma, Connecticut – 580 **-Andy Landers, Georgia – 522 **-C. Vivian Stringer (3 schools – Cheyney, Iowa, Rutgers) – 439 **-Gary Blair (3 schools – Stephen F. Austin, Arkansas, Texas A&M) – 420 **-Jody Conradt, Texas – 395 **- Sylvia Hatchell, North Carolina 384 Kim Mulkey (2 schools — Baylor 364, LSU 17) – 381 **-Jim Foster (4 schools – St. Joseph’s, Vanderbilt, Ohio St., Chattanooga) – 380 **-Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame 373

Active Coaches All Time Ranking Appearances

Tara VanDerveer (2 schools – Ohio St., Stanford) – 616 Geno Auriemma, Connecticut – 580 Kim Mulkey, (2 schools — Baylor 364, LSU 17) – 381 Brenda Frese (2 schools, Minnesota, 8 Maryland 326) – 334 Jeff Walz, Louisville – 232 Doug Bruno, DePaul – 226 Dawn Staley (2 schools —Temple – 26, South Carolina 194) – 220 Bill Fennelly, (2 schools – Toledo, Iowa St.) – 192 Joe McKeown, (3 schools – New Mexico St., George Washington, Northwestern) – 152 Kevin McGuff, (2 schools — Xavier, Ohio State) – 144

Coaches Poll – November 15, 2022

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 South Carolina 2-0 800 32 1 — 1/1 2 Stanford 4-0 768 0 2 — 2/2 3 Connecticut 2-0 704 0 6 3 3/6 4 Louisville 3-0 681 0 5 1 4/5 5 Texas 1-1 629 0 3 -2 3/5 6 Iowa 3-0 626 0 6 — 6/6 7 NC State 3-0 559 0 8 1 7/8 8 Iowa State 2-0 545 0 9 1 8/9 9 Indiana 3-0 512 0 11 2 9/11 10 Ohio St. 2-0 488 0 15 5 10/15 11 Notre Dame 2-0 474 0 10 -1 10/11 12 Tennessee 1-2 451 0 4 -8 4/12 13 North Carolina 2-0 439 0 12 -1 12/13 14 Virginia Tech 3-0 415 0 13 -1 13/14 15 Louisiana State 3-0 400 0 14 -1 14/15 16 Oklahoma 2-0 334 0 16 — 16/16 17 Baylor 2-0 289 0 17 — 17/17 18 Arizona 2-0 244 0 19 1 18/19 19 Oregon 3-0 211 0 20 1 19/20 20 Creighton 2-0 206 0 21 1 20/21 21 Maryland 2-1 202 0 18 -3 18/21 22 Nebraska 2-0 104 0 22 — 22/22 23 Michigan 2-0 94 0 23 — 23/23 24 Utah 3-0 46 0 NR 4 24/NR 25 Florida Gulf Coast 2-0 33 0 NR 1 25/NR

Dropped out: No. 24 South Dakota State; No. 25 Princeton.

Receiving Votes: Villanova 25; South Dakota State 22; UCLA 20; Georgia 11; Arkansas 11; Oregon St. 9; Texas A&M 8; Belmont 8; Kansas 6; Gonzaga 6; Washington St. 5; South Florida 5; Princeton 5; Miami-Florida 3; Massachusetts 2.