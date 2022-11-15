The Path | Still Climbing

The Path is an exclusive behind-the-scenes docuseries following LSU Football for the 2022 season, available only on LSU GOLD.

On this week’s episode, LSU hits the road for a cold and critical clash against Arkansas, with SEC West title hopes on the line. The Battle for the Boot means even more for Louisiana natives and Arkansas transfers Greg Brooks and Joe Foucha, while a freshman sensation announces his presence to the world with an unforgettable performance.

And if you haven’t already, sign up for a free 7-day trial of LSU GOLD, where fans can get unrivaled content and unprecedented access to the Tigers all year long.

http://lsu.gold