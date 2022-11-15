LSU’s Morris and Reese Named To Wooden Award Watch List

LOS ANGELES – LSU’s Alexis Morris and Angel Reese are early front runners for the Wooden Award All-America team and Most Outstanding Player Award as they were announced on the preseason watchlist of 50 players on Tuesday by ESPN.

The two Tigers have been key components to LSU’s red-hot start on offense as LSU has scored 100+ points in three consecutive games for the second time in program history. All three of LSU’s wins have come by a victory margin of 70+ and the Tigers’ 343 points through three games are the most by any women’s basketball team in the past 20 seasons.

No. 15 LSU will host Houston Christian on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT in its annual Field Trip Game.

Morris and Reese have earned numerous other preseason honors:

Morris:

Preseason Nancy Lieberman Award Top-20 Watchlist

Preseason Media All-SEC Second Team

Preseason Coaches All-SEC First Team

Naismith Award Women’s Preseason Watchlist

Wooden Award Preseason Watchlist

Reese:

Preseason Katrina McClain Award Top-20 Watchlist

Preseason Media All-SEC Second Team

Preseason Coaches All-SEC First Team

Preseason The Athletic All-America Second Team

Naismith Award Women’s Preseason Watchlist

Wooden Award Preseason Watchlist

SEC Co-Player of the Week (11/15)

Morris is in her second season at LSU and is the Tigers’ only returning starter from last year’s squad. She electrified the LSU offense during her first season in Baton Rouge and as a senior this year she has taken on more of a leadership role. She is also playing more at the point guard position this season compared to where she played last year at the off-guard. Throughout the first three games of the season, Morris has both scored the ball well and shared the well. She is averaging 14.0 points per game and 5.33 assists per game, while committing a total of just 3 turnovers.

Reese came to LSU during the offseason as a transfer from Maryland and ESPN tabbed her as the No. 1 Impact Transfer in the country. ESPN also had Reese as the No. 7 player in the country going into the season. Through three games at LSU, she has delivered on the expectations. She has three double-doubles and is averaging 21.3 points and 14.3 rebounds per game. In the season opener against Bellarmine, Reese scored 31 points; the most points ever scored by a player during her LSU debut. She has had 15 rebounds in each of the past two games. She has also dazzled with elite passing, averaging 3.0 assists per game and great defense with 3.0 steals per game and 2.0 blocks per game.