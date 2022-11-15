LSU Gold
Athletics

Gallery: Greater Because of Her

+0
Gallery: Greater Because of Her
Fran Flory, Yvette Girouard, DD Breaux | Photo by: Chris Parent
Quin Duhon, Sandra Simmons, Beth Torina | Photo by: Chris Parent
| Photo by: Chris Parent
Kiya Johnson, Aleah Finnegan, Chase Brock, Bryce Wilson, Tori Tatum, Kamryn Ryan, Kai Rivers, Alyona Shchennikova, Cammy Hall, Alexis Jeffrey, Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alexis Jeffrey, Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Chris Parent
Alyona Shchennikova | Photo by: Chris Parent
Maria Taylor, Leighann Westfall, Taylor Jacobs | Photo by: Chris Parent
| Photo by: Chris Parent
Maria Taylor, Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen, Taylor Jacobs, Leighann Westfall | Photo by: Chris Parent
Maria Taylor, Lajarde Johnson | Photo by: Chris Parent
Maria Taylor, Milan Stokes | Photo by: Chris Parent
Maria Taylor | Photo by: Chris Parent

"Greater Because of Her" Celebrates 50 Years of Women's Athletics at LSU

LSU Athletics on Monday night held “Greater Because of Her" in the Maravich Center, commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX. The event, featuring NBC Sports anchor Maria Taylor as keynote speaker, honored the trailblazers of women's athletics at LSU and educated the community on the history and impact of the past five decades.
Dr. Ying Wang Receives Worley Professor of Excellence Award

LSU Sixty Airs Sunday Night at 6 p.m. CT

LSU Sixty, a program highlighting events and topics involving the athletics department, will air at 6 p.m. CT Sunday on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The one-hour show, hosted by Bill Franques and produced by Jeff Palermo, is a weekly production containing football game recaps and interviews with LSU personalities.