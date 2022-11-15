Gallery: Greater Because of Her

LSU Athletics on Monday night held “Greater Because of Her" in the Maravich Center, commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX. The event, featuring NBC Sports anchor Maria Taylor as keynote speaker, honored the trailblazers of women's athletics at LSU and educated the community on the history and impact of the past five decades.
LSU Sixty, a program highlighting events and topics involving the athletics department, will air at 6 p.m. CT Sunday on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The one-hour show, hosted by Bill Franques and produced by Jeff Palermo, is a weekly production containing football game recaps and interviews with LSU personalities.