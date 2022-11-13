Former Tiger Golfer Ben Taylor Has Career Best Third Place Finish On PGA Tour

BATON ROUGE – Former Tiger golfer Ben Taylor, who three months ago earned his PGA Tour card, has made the most of the early 2022-23 PGA Tour season, posting a career best third place finish Sunday in the Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course.

Taylor had made the cut in four-of-the-five previous 2022-23 events he had played in this season, topped by a T25 in the Fortinet Championship.

Taylor, from Epsom, London who was a member of the 2015 LSU National Championship golf team, posted an even par round of 70 on the final day to shoot 11-under par 269 for the next-to-last full field event before the holiday break.

Taylor had rounds of 66-68-65-70 for the first days and is expected to move up some 80 spots in the FedEx Cup standings inside the top 30.

His best previous finish on the PGA Tour came in the 2021 Barbasol Championship when he finished with a T20 with a 15-under total of 273 (67-69-68-69).

Taylor competed at Nova Southeastern University for two years before transferring to LSU. The 2015 graduate was the first player to win a NCAA Championship at both a Division I and Division II school.