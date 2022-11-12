BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU baseball team will face UL Lafayette in a fall exhibition scrimmage that begins at 12 p.m. CT Sunday at Tigue Moore Field in Lafayette, La.

Gates to the stadium will open at 11 a.m. CT, and admission is free.

LSU and UL Lafayette will play a total of 18 innings on Sunday, as the scrimmage will be divided into two nine-inning segments.

LSU has engaged in intra-squad scrimmages since fall practice began on October 6, and the Tigers defeated McNeese, 25-11, in a 20-inning exhibition scrimmage last Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU’s fall practice period concludes November 18-20 with the annual three-game Purple-Gold intra-squad World Series. The Tigers open the 2023 season on February 17 when they play host to Western Michigan in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.