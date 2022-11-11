Volleyball Matches Up Against Missouri

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is set to compete against Missouri at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, November 12 at the Hearnes Center in Columbia, Mo. The match will be streamed on SEC Network+.

LSU (13-11, 7-7 SEC) has dropped three consecutive matches, while Missouri (8-14, 1-11 SEC) is on a five-match losing streak entering the weekend.

The LSU Tigers’ offense registers a .221 hitting percentage and boasts an 8-1 record when hitting .250 or better, including a 6-0 record when hitting over .300. LSU averages 12.60 kills, 11.68 assists, and 1.12 aces per set. Defensively, the Purple and Gold relinquishes a .200 hitting percentage to its opponents (No. 5 in SEC) and ranks No. 2 in the league with 15.41 digs per set. LSU has held teams under a .200 attack percentage 14 times this season and averages 2.08 blocks per set.

Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson ranks eighth in the SEC with 3. 70 kills per set and has a team-high 21 aces on the season. Outside hitter Paige Flickinger follows with 2.53 kills per set and has 16 aces and 2.51 digs per set.

Libero Ella Larkin continues to be the standard in the SEC with 4.46 digs per set (433 total) and is 65 digs shy of breaking into the top 10 of the program’s record book for the most digs in a single season (Raigen Cianciulli No. 10 at 498 total digs). Larkin has accumulated four 30-plus dig performances this season and adds 13 aces to her season statistics.

Setter Josie Vondran ranks No. 10 in the conference with 6.51 assists per set and contributes 85 kills, 46 blocks and 12 aces. Freshman setter Maddie Waak has registered 4.43 assists per set to go along with 15 aces and has three double-double this season. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi leads the team with 1.11 blocks per set (108 total) and has collected 171 total kills on the year.

Missouri ranks No. 11 in the SEC with a .217 hitting percentage and 12.45 kills per set and allows its opponents a .228 attacking percentage. Mizzou ranks fourth in the SEC with 14.00 digs per set and turns in 2.27 blocks per set this season (No. 9 in SEC).

Outside hitter Kaylee Cox leads Missouri with 3.79 kills and 0.34 aces per set (29 total aces), ranking No. 7 and No. 9 in the SEC, respectively. Setter Riley Buckley ranks No. 9 in league with 8.95 assists per set, and Leandra Mangual-Duran ranks sixth in the conference with 3.78 digs per set this season. Middle blocker Trista Strasser leads the team with 1.12 blocks per set (134 total blocks).

LSU trails Missouri in the all-time series, 5-13. LSU swept Missouri last season in Baton Rouge.

