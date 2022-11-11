November 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the November 2022 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Kylie Bennett: Senior, Swimming & Diving, Cypress, Texas (Sociology)

Nominator – Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs: “Kylie has done a wonderful job of managing the hectic schedule of both a student and an athlete over the course of her career. She is currently slated for graduation in December 2022 and we are extremely excited about her upcoming education and career plans.”

Jay Bramblett: Graduate Student, Football, Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Football Academic Team)

Nominator – Football Academic Team: “As a graduate student and starting punter, Jay does a phenomenal job at balancing both his academic and athletic obligations to ensure that he excels in the classroom as well as on the field. Jay is an academically independent student who communicates extremely well with his professors and advisors to be the best student that he can be. We are proud of what Jay has accomplished since arriving to LSU and we look forward to watching him continue to prosper.”

Harold Perkins Jr.: Freshman, Football, Cypress, Texas (Sport Administration)

Nominator – Football Academic Team: “Since arriving at LSU, Perk has worked hard in the classroom. Perk continues to excel academically and use his resources when necessary. We are very proud of the strong start Perk has had his freshman year. He has continued to show the ‘student’ in student-athlete.”

Sofia Sartori: Freshman, Swimming & Diving, San Bonifacio, Verona, Italy (Psychology)

Nominator – Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs: “As a freshman international Student-Athlete, Sophia has done an outstanding job of transitioning to LSU and Baton Rouge. We have been very impressed with her work ethic and attention to detail. Her positive attitude and drive to succeed have been a pleasure to work with. We look forward to her continued success both academically and in her sport.”

Garriel White: Sophomore, Track & Field, St. Ann, Jamaica (Sport Administration)

Nominator – Xavier Shannon, Assistant Director: “Being an International Student can come with difficulties, but Garriel has been able to improve very semester at LSU and is currently having her best semester, by far! Garriel is present and attentive in her tutoring sessions; she has even come to the academic center on weekends and at night. Away from academics, Garriel has mentored and helped other freshman with their adjustment at LSU. One of her best characteristics is she is never satisfied and is always looking for ways to be better.”

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.

The Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes is a 54,000 square-foot facility composed of teams for academic affairs, student affairs and information technology, who annually serve more than 500 student-athletes. The purpose of the CCACSA is to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered support structure for all student-athletes from matriculation, through graduation, and life beyond.