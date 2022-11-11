LSU Women's Golf Team Earns 9th In Two Final Fall Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The final fall rankings have been released for women’s golf and the LSU Tigers find themselves in ninth in the two major listings.

LSU is No. 9 in the Golfstat performance rankings and No. 9 in the final fall Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll which was announced on Friday.

The Tigers had a good fall with two team wins, including the last event in Cabo which gave the women’s golf team its 50th team victory in the history of the program. Also, senior Ingrid Lindblad added to her record collegiate win total with her 10th career win in record fashion at the Battle At The Beach.

LSU concludes the fall with three golfers in the top 78 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings with Lindblad at No. 2, senior Latanna Stone at No. 50 and junior Carla Tejedo at No. 78.

LSU will be back in action for the spring season in February, 2023.

The fourth and final Mizuno WGC Coaches Poll of the 2022 fall season:

Rank University (1st Place Votes) Points

1 Stanford University (22) 550

2 Wake Forest University 526

3 San Jose State University 498

4 University of South Carolina 477

5 University of Oregon 456

6 Texas A&M University 437

7 University of Mississippi 406

8 University of Texas 403

9 LSU 359

10 Florida State University 349

11 Mississippi State University 337

12 University of Virginia 320

13 University of Arizona 280

14 Auburn University 244

15 Duke University 207

16 Southern Methodist University 203

17 Oklahoma State University 197

18 Arizona State University 196

19 Southern California 157

20 Vanderbilt University 151

21 Kent State University 103

22 UCLA 72

23 Iowa State University 66

24 Baylor University 40

25 University of Arkansas 37

Others Receiving Votes: University of Kentucky (34); University of Texas at San Antonio (20); University of Houston (11); University of Florida (7); University of Central Florida (4); Texas Tech University (1); University of Louisville (1); Virginia Tech (1).

The Golfstat Performance Rankings for Women’s Golf:

1 Stanford

2 Wake Forest

3 San Jose State

4 South Carolina

5 Oregon

6 Texas A&M

7 Texas

8 Ole Miss

9 LSU

10 Florida State

11 Mississippi State

12 Virginia

13 Arizona

14 Auburn

15 Arizona State

16 SMU

17 Duke

18 Oklahoma State

19 Vanderbilt

20 Kent State