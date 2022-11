NEW ORLEANS – The LSU Women’s Basketball game at Tulane has changed dates to Sunday, December 4 at 4 p.m. CT in New Orleans at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Saturday, December 3. LSU holds a 33-9 record over Tulane and won the matchup last year in Baton Rouge, 75-58.