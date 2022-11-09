Volleyball Inks Four on 2022 National Signing Day

BATON ROUGE, La. – Head coach Tonya Johnson announced the signing of four new Tigers to the LSU Volleyball team on 2022 Signing Day.

The class features outside hitter Anna Claire (AC) Froehlich (Broussard, La.), middle blocker Angelina (Angie) Lee (Farmersville, Texas), outside hitter Jurnee Robinson (Simpsonville, S.C.) and setter Mika Rome (Ra’anana, Israel).

“Athleticism, power and international experience comes with this class,” said Coach Johnson. “We are excited to welcome this accomplished group to Baton Rouge.”

Froehlich plays high school volleyball at St. Thomas More High School where they are currently the No. 1 seed in the State Tournament. Froehlich also plays for the Louisiana Volleyball Club. The 6-1 outside hitter is a 2022 AVCA High School All-American and was honored as the 2021 All-State Player of the Year. She is also a two-time First Team All-Metro selection (2020-21). In her junior season (2021), Froehlich helped lead St. Thomas More to a state championship title.

“It is always nice to keep Louisiana recruits at home, so we are thrilled that AC will be bringing her tremendous talent at the outside position to LSU,” said Johnson.

Lee is a 6-2 middle blocker who plays high school ball at Farmersville High School where they are the 2022 Area Champions. Lee will play club volleyball for the Skyline Volleyball Club. In high school, Lee was the 2021-22 District MVP and set a program hitting percentage record at .433 in a single season. Lee was also the 2020-21 Defensive Player of the Year.

“Angie will not only add size to our roster, but her speed and power are so impressive to watch,” Johnson said.

Robinson is a standout 6-1 outside hitter who plays at Mauldin High School and led her team to a 2022 State Title this past Saturday. She is a three-time All-Region selection. Robinson also plays club volleyball for A5 Volleyball. Robinson has garnered many accolades, including being tabbed the 2022 Best Player in South Carolina by MaxPreps and is ranked No. 12 in the country according to Prepdig. Robinson was the 2021 5A Regional Player of the Year and is a two-time 5A All-State selection from the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports (2020-2021). Robinson was also named to the USA Volleyball NDTP roster and is ranked No. 41 on Prep Volleyball for the Class of 2023. Robinson is one of five athletes to earn the Golden Ticket Award from the Under Armour All-American game.

“Jurnee is an incredibly dynamic athlete with a live arm,” said Johnson. “She has the ability to contribute as a six rotation player.”

Rome, a 5-10 setter, played for the Israeli National Team and was the captain for the youth Israeli U17, U19 and U21 teams. Rome’s most memorable volleyball moment is when her U21 team made history by qualifying for the European Championship where they recorded a 7th place finish.

“Mika will add valuable international experience, poise and intellect at the setting position.” Johnson said.

