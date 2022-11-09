LSU Gold
Shop
Nike #1 Team Limited Jersey
Nike #1 Team Limited Jersey $134.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Football

UNLOCKED | Relive LSU's win over Alabama on the latest episode of The Path on LSU GOLD

Fans can watch The Path FREE for 24 hours, only on LSU.gold

+0
UNLOCKED | Relive LSU's win over Alabama on the latest episode of The Path on LSU GOLD
Free 7 day trial of LSU GOLD Watch The Path Now

The Path is an exclusive behind-the-scenes docuseries following LSU Football for the 2022 season, available only on LSU GOLD.

This week, we are unlocking episode 10, recapping the Tigers’ 32-31 win over Alabama, for 24 hours.

The 32-minute episode will be available until 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

And if you haven’t already, sign up for a free 7-day trial of LSU GOLD, where fans can get unrivaled content and unprecedented to the Tigers all year long.

http://lsu.gold 

Related Stories

LSU Climbs Three Spots to No. 7 in CFP Rankings

LSU Climbs Three Spots to No. 7 in CFP Rankings

Williams Among Semifinalists for Burlsworth Trophy

Williams Among Semifinalists for Burlsworth Trophy

LSU's Win Over Alabama Most-Watch ESPN Regular Season Game Since 2016

LSU's Win Over Alabama Most-Watch ESPN Regular Season Game Since 2016