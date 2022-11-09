BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Nominations are now being accepted through February 1, 2023.

For access to Hall of Fame Nomination forms and criteria for former Student-Athletes and for former Coaches/Administrators, click this link: Hall of Fame Nomination Forms

For access to the nomination form and criteria for the new Distinguished Honor category, click this link: Distinguished Honor Nomination Form

Instructions/Criteria for Student-Athlete Nominations

Information must be typed or printed for consideration by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

Please fill out the form entirely. Incomplete forms will not be considered by the Selection Committee.

In addition to the form, please submit two (2) letters of recommendation.

Self-nominations will not be considered by the Selection Committee.

Email all nomination forms to lwestfall@lsu.edu

For induction into the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame in the Student-Athlete category, an individual must meet all of the following criteria as outlined by the Constitution of the Hall of Fame:

(1) Have been granted an earned baccalaureate, professional or graduate degree by Louisiana State University or by some other regionally accredited institution of higher learning. At least three years must have elapsed since the conferring of degree to be eligible

(2) Have earned one or more letters in a varsity sport at LSU

(3) Have gained national distinction through superlative performance as an athlete

(4) Have established a personal reputation for character and citizenship which reflects favorably upon the University

Election into the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame can be achieved on the basis of the following athletic achievement:

All-American Honoree Record Holder (SEC, National, Institutional) Conference Champion National Distinction (Pro Sports Hall of Fame Member, National Awards, etc.)

Instructions/Criteria for Coach/Administrator Nominations

Information must be typed or printed for consideration by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee

Please fill out the form entirely. Incomplete forms will not be considered by the Selection Committee

In addition to the form, please submit two (2) letters of recommendation

Self-nominations will not be considered by the Selection Committee

Email all nomination forms to lwestfall@lsu.edu

For induction into the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame in the Coach/Administrator category, an individual must meet all of the following criteria as outlined by the Constitution of the Hall of Fame:

(1) Have been granted an earned baccalaureate, professional or graduate degree by Louisiana State University or by some other regionally accredited institution of higher learning

(2) Have made significant contributions to LSU athletics in a capacity other than that of an athlete (i.e., coach, trainer, etc.)

(3) Have gained national distinction through exceptional accomplishment in his/her field of expertise

(4) Have established a personal reputation for character and citizenship which reflects favorably upon the University

(5) Have been retired from his/her profession for at least five (5) years

Instructions/Criteria for Distinguished Honor Nominations

Information must be typed or printed for consideration by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee

Please fill out the form entirely. Incomplete forms will not be considered by the Selection Committee

In addition to the form, please submit two (2) letters of recommendation

Self-nominations will not be considered by the Selection Committee

Email all nomination forms to lwestfall@lsu.edu

In order for a former LSU student-athlete or coach/administrator to be recognized with a Distinguished Honor, the following criteria must be met:

(1) Contributed to the advancement and growth of the Sport at LSU

(2) Laid a path or advanced opportunities for LSU Student-Athletes

*A maximum of 2 individuals will be recognized with a Distinguished Honor per election year