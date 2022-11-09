LSU Basketball Receives First Signee Papers From New Orleans 4-Star Corey Chest

BATON ROUGE – Coach Matt McMahon and the LSU men’s basketball team received its first set of national letter-of-intent signing papers Wednesday with the signing of New Orleans forward Corey Chest.

The four-star recruit will play this season at Link Academy in Brandon, Missouri. Chest (6-8, 210) played the 2021-22 season at Eleanor McMain High School in New Orleans. He is ranked No. 75 in the 247sports.com and 89 in their national composite rankings. He is listed No. 95 in the ESPN Top 100 for the class of 2023.

“We are extremely excited to welcome New Orleans, Louisiana native, Corey Chest, to LSU,” said Coach McMahon. “Corey has been a top priority for us since our first day on the job. We love the energy, athleticism, and toughness he will bring to our program. He impacts winning with his production on both ends of the court and his relentless pursuit and effort to rebound the basketball. We look forward to coaching Corey in his home state of Louisiana.”

Chest was a Class 4A First Team All-State selection in Louisiana averaging 17 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four blocks. McMain was 28-8 last season and reached the Class 4A title game each of the last two years.

This season, he is listed by 247sports as the No. 16-ranked power forward and No. 2 player in the state of Missouri. He was previously listed as the No. 1 player in the state of Louisiana for the class of 2023 at the end of the 2021-22 basketball season.

Chest also played in the NIKE EYBL circuit for team LIVOn-Fleur De Lis and played for former LSU star and NBA player, Randy Livingston.