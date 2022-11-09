LSU Basketball Adds Second Signee In Baltimore Four-Star Mike WIlliams

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball and Head Coach Matt McMahon Wednesday received the second signee papers of the fall national signing day period from Baltimore, Maryland four-star guard Mike Williams.

Williams, who will play for Bishop Walsh High School in Cumberland, Maryland, is listed at 6-3, 180 pounds and is listed at No. 96 in the nation by 247sports.com and 101 by On3.com.

“Mike Williams is a leader and a winner,” said Coach McMahon. “We are thrilled to welcome him to LSU. Mike brings a work ethic and competitiveness that will make an immediate impact on our backcourt. He is an excellent 3-point shooter who can also create scoring opportunities off the dribble. He loves to compete at the defensive end and his leadership did not go unnoticed by our staff. We love his commitment to player development and cannot wait to coach him at LSU.”

Williams made a midseason switch to Bishop Walsh this past season which will play in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference against some of the top schools in the country. In the 60th Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament, billed as the most prestigious Catholic high school tournament in the country, Williams averaged 16.7 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.0 steals.

In the PrepHoops.com web site for Maryland, Williams is listed as the No. 4-ranked player in the state entering his senior season which begins against Olympus Prep of New Jersey on Friday night (Nov. 14).

Williams was one of the prospects in the class to show great improvement this summer on the UAA Circuit with Team Thrill of Maryland which won Under Armour Association championship.

Williams is the second signee of the early period for LSU basketball joining Corey Chest, a four-star forward from New Orleans and Link Academy in Brandon, Missouri.