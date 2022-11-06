Tigers Downed in Knoxville, 3-1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – LSU (13-11, 7-7 SEC) dropped a 3-1 decision (25-22, 14-25, 12-25, 22-25) to Tennessee (13-11, 7-5 SEC) Sunday afternoon in Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Tigers will face Missouri next at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, November 12 in Columbia, Mo. On SEC Network +.

Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson led LSU with 10 kills and added eight digs and two blocks to her stat totals. Setter Josie Vondran finished with 20 assists and turned in seven kills, while middle blocker Anita Anwusi had a team-high five blocks and contributed four kills in the setback. Libero Ella Larkin had 13 digs in the match and defensive specialist Jill Bohnet followed with nine digs and a team-best two aces.

Set 1

LSU forced Tennessee into a quick timeout with a 7-4 lead. Later a 4-1 run highlighted by three unanswered points from the Lady Vols tied the set at 17 and LSU used its first timeout.

UT scored two more points after the timeout and took a 19-17 lead behind a 5-0 run.

The Tigers tied the score three times before taking a 22-21 lead which pressured the home team to call its final timeout.

LSU held the momentum for the remainder of the set and won it 25-22 after ended the frame on a 5-1 run.

Dotson led the Tigers’ offensive charge with five kills and Anwusi set the tone defensively with four blocks in the set.

Set 2

After exchanging points early, Tennessee reeled off four in-a-row and held a 7-3 edge when LSU called a timeout.

The Lady Vols stretched their lead to seven at 19-12 and the Tigers signaled for their last timeout in the stanza trailing 20-13.

LSU scored out of the break, but Tennessee ended the set on a 5-0 run to win it 25-14.

Set 3

LSU went into the media timeout down 15-10 and an overall 8-0 run put Tennessee on top 19-10.

After the Tigers took their first timeout in the set, the visiting club was the beneficiary of a service error. However, the Lady Vols’ lead reach double-digits and LSU used its final timeout with a 23-11 deficit.

Tennessee went on to take a 2-1 match lead after winning the third set, 25-12.

Set 4

LSU trailed at the media timeout 15-14 despite scoring three of the last four points prior to the timeout.

The Tigers took their first lead in the set at 16-15 and moments later used a 3-0 run that put them ahead 19-16 to force a Volunteers’ timeout.

LSU called its first timeout of the set when Tennessee knotted the score at 21 and used its final timeout after Tennessee tool a 23-22 lead. Tennessee scored the final two points after the timeout to win the set, 25-22.

Season tickets for the 2022 LSU volleyball season are now available. Fans interested in becoming a season ticket holder can receive more information by clicking here. All tickets will be distributed through mobile devices for faster delivery of tickets to fans, contactless transactions at gates and more flexibility for ticket holders. For more information on mobile tickets click here.

Directly support LSU Volleyball by contributing to the Volleyball Excellence Fund today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and Twitter.