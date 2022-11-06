BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU men’s tennis senior George Stoupe secured the White Draw Singles Championship on day three of the CCB Collegiate Invitational at the Country Club of Birmingham.

Singles Championships

Stoupe faced Kacper Dworak of Louisiana in the White Draw Singles Championship. Set one went to Dworak 6-4. The Tiger came back to even the match at 6-3 in set two before going on to win the match in set three 6-1.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Will Cubitt and Julien Penzlin competed against Pasawee Reasnsuwong and Shamirul Shahril of Southern Miss in the White Draw Doubles. The Tiger duo made quick work of the match, winning 6-2.

Welsh Hotard and Stoupe walked over to the Doubles Semifinals in the Crimson Draw Doubles.

Doubles Semifinals

Cubitt and Penzlin faced Louisiana’s Vasil Dimitrov and Kacper Dworak. The Ragin Cajuns overtook the Tigers 6-3.

Duo Hotard and Penzlin went against Tulane’s Charlie Berry and Luka Petrovic. The Tigers fought hard, but the Green Wave won the match in a tiebreaker 7-6(5).

Singles Consolation

Cubitt faced Samford’s Will Gray. The Tiger took set one 6-3 before Gray came back to even the march 6-4. In the 10-point tiebreaker, Cubitt secured the victory 10-4.Next, Cubitt went on to face Nazar Fedoryshyn of North Alabama. Fedoryshyn secured the match 6-1, 7-5.

Penzlin opposed Cesar Bouchelaghem of Washington. Set one went to Bouchelaghem 6-3, who went on to win the match 7-6(4).

Hotard went against Roman Postolka of UAB. Postolka won the match in straight sets 7-6(5), 7-5.