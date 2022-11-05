SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic fell in the Doubles Consolation Semifinals at the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships at the Barnes Tennis Center.

Doubles Consolation Semifinals

Watson and Latinovic faced Joshua Charlton Quinn Vandecasteele of Oregon. The Ducks took set one 6-4 before going on to win the match 7-5 in set two.

Up Next

Four Tigers are competing in the CCB Collegiate Invitational in Birmingham, Ala. Doubles play will begin tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. CT. Welsh Hotard and George Stoupe will go against Saheb Sodhi and Olimjon Nabiev and Will Cubitt and Julien Penzlin will face Pasawee Reasnsuwong and Shamirul Shahril, both opposing pairs from Southern Miss

Stoupe will also take the court for the White Draw Singles Final.