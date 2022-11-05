SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Tiger duo Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic are set the play in the Consolation Semifinals at the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships at the Barnes Tennis Center.

Doubles Consolation Quarterfinals

Watson and Latinovic faced Francisco Bascon and Matteo Masala of Idaho. The Vandals took set one 6-4, but the Tigers came back to even the match at 7-6(2). In the deciding 10-point tiebreaker, LSU secured the match 10-7.

Up Next

Watson and Latinovic will face Joshua Charlton and Quinn Vandecasteele of Oregon in the Consolation Semifinals today at 1:30 p.m. CT.