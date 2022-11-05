BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – George Stoupe advances to the finals of the White Singles Draw on day two of the CCB Collegiate Invitational at the Country Club of Birmingham.

Singles Semifinals

In the Crimson Singles Draw, Julien Penzlin went against Samford’s Mohammed Bellalouna. The Bulldog took the match 6-4, 6-1.

Welsh Hotard opposed Thiago Pernas of ETSU. Set one went to Pernas 6-3, who went on to secure the match in set two 6-1.

In the White Singles Draw, Stoupe faced Tulane’s Charlie Berry. Stoupe won the match in straight sets 7-5, 7-6(7).

Up Next

Due to weather delays, doubles play will begin at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow. In the Crimson Doubles Draw, Hotard and Stoupe will go against Saheb Sodhi and Olimjon Nabiev of Southern Miss. Duo Cubitt and Penzlin will face Pasawee Reasnsuwong and Shamirul Shahril of Southern Miss in the White Doubles Draw.

Stoupe will compete in the White Singles Draw Final tomorrow.