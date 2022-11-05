LSU Gold
Shop
Nike #1 Team Limited Jersey
Nike #1 Team Limited Jersey $134.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

Gallery: Softball vs Chipola College

+0
Gallery: Softball vs Chipola College
Taylor Pleasants, Karli Petty | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Hannah Carson | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Karli Petty | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ali Newland | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kennedi Houshmandzadeh | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Peterson | Photo by: Georgia Jones

Related Stories

Jaquish Named to Team USA Pan American Championship Roster

Jaquish Named to Team USA Pan American Championship Roster

LSU 2023 SEC Softball Schedule Released

LSU 2023 SEC Softball Schedule Released

IN FOCUS: LSU Legend Yvette Girouard

IN FOCUS: LSU Legend Yvette Girouard

"Greater Because of Her" - Celebrating 50 Years of LSU Women's Athletics. This week we recognize softball icon Yvette Girouard.