Women’s Tennis Concludes Play at ITA National Fall Championships

San Diego, Calif. – The LSU women’s tennis team bowed out of the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships on Friday at the Barnes Tennis Center.

Singles – Consolation Quarterfinal

Anastasiya Komar drew the No. 5-ranked player in the nation, Duke’s Chloe Beck, in her consolation quarterfinal matchup. The LSU Tiger opened the match on the front foot and won the first set by a margin of 6-4. Beck struck back in the second set as she won 6-2 and forced the match into a third set. Komar started the third set well, but Beck showed her experience and went on to win 6-3 to knock Komar out of the draw.

Doubles – Consolation Quarterfinal

Maggie Cubitt and Mia Rabinowitz faced SEC opposition in the form of Carlota Molina and Elizabeth Stevens from Kentucky in their consolation quarterfinal match. The first set was a tight contest, but the Wildcats were able to narrowly escape with a 6-4 win to take the lead. The second set saw Molina and Stevens jump to an early lead, but the Tigers battled back by winning three straight games to make it 5-5. After splitting the next two games and forcing the set into a tiebreaker, the Kentucky duo grabbed the lead and did not let go as they won 7-3 to clinch match victory.

Up Next

The LSU women’s tennis team is set to open the 2023 dual season on the road as they participate in the Torero Tennis Classic, hosted by San Diego, beginning on January 13.

#5 Chloe Beck (Duke) def. Anastasiya Komar (LSU) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Molina/Stevens (UK) def. Cubitt/Rabinowitz (LSU) 6-4, 7-6(3)