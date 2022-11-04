BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Tigers secured singles six wins on day one of the CCB Collegiate Invitational in Birmingham, Ala. at the Country Club of Birmingham.

Singles Round One

Four Tigers played in three draws in round one of singles play. In the Crimson Singles Draw, Julien Penzlin opposed Shamirul Shahril of Southern Miss. The Tiger won the match in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.

Welsh Hotard went against Michel Lusovsky of UAB. The blazer took the first set 6-2; however, Hotard came back to win the match 6-3, 7-6(4).

In the White Singles Draw, George Stoupe competed against Saheb Sodhi of Southen Miss. The Tiger made quick work of the match, winning 6-1, 6-1.

In the Houndstooth Singles Draw, Will Cubitt faced East Tennessee’s ​​Lucas Britez. Set one went to Britez 6-2 who would go on to win the match 6-4 in the second set.

Singles Round Two

In the second round of singles play, Penzlin took the court against Belmont’s Alfred Wallin. Penzlin won the match 6-4, 6-4.

Next, Hotard opposed Cesar Bouchelaghem of Washington for a double tie-break match. Set one went to Hotard at 7-6(11). The Tiger went on to win the match 7-6(2) in set two.

Stoupe faced Washington’s Nedim Suko, winning the match in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Up Next

Later today, Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic will face Francisco Bascon and Matteo Masala of Idaho in the Consolation Doubles Quartfinals at the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego, Calif.

Tomorrow, the Tigers will begin the doubles competition of the CCB Collegiate Invitational. Duo Hotard and Stoupe will go against Saheb Sodhi and Olimjon Nabiev of Southern Miss in the Crimson Doubles Draw. Cubitt and Penzlin will face Pasawee Reasnsuwong and Shamirul Shahril of Southern Miss in the White Doubles Draw.