Tigers Victorious on Day Two of ITA Fall National Championships

San Diego, Calif. – The duo of Maggie Cubitt and Mia Rabinowitz were joined by Anastasiya Komar in claiming victories in the consolation brackets of the ITA National Fall Championships on Thursday evening at the Barnes Tennis Center.

Singles – Consolation Draw

Komar opened the day with a rematch of the 2022 ITA Southern Regional singles final as she faced Ole Miss’ Lillian Gabrielsen in the first round of the singles consolation draw. The first set was a close battle between the two players, but Komar held off the Rebel to win 6-4. Komar carried momentum into the second set and emphatically blanked Gabrielsen, 6-0, to advance to the next round.

Doubles – Round of 16

Komar was back on the court as her and Nikita Vishwase took on Delaware’s Adel-Byanu Abidullina and Eliza Askarova in the main draw doubles round of 16. The Blue Hen duo opened with strong play and won the first set, 6-1. The second set had the Blue Hen duo take an early lead, but they were caught by the Tigers and traded games until it was 6-6. In the tiebreaker set, Delaware’s duo gained the upper hand early and won 7-3 to advance to the quarterfinal round.

Doubles – Consolation Draw

Cubitt and Rabinowitz began their doubles consolation draw against SEC opposition in the form of Daria Kuczer and Eleonora Molinaro from Tennessee. The Tigers took an early in the first set and coasted to a 6-3 victory. The second set saw Cubitt and Rabinowitz repeat the scoreline to clinch a straight-set victory and advance to the next round.

Up Next

Komar returns in singles action as she takes on Duke’s Chloe Beck at 1:15 p.m. CT. Cubitt and Rabinowitz will also return to action as they take on Kentucky’s Carlota Molina and Elizabeth Stevens at 6 p.m. CT.

Singles – Consolation Round 1

Anastasiya Komar (LSU) def. Lillian Gabrielsen (UM) 6-4, 6-0

Doubles – Round of 16

Abidullina/Askarova def. Komar/Vishwase (LSU) 6-1, 7-6(3)

Doubles – Consolation Round 1

Cubitt/Rabinowitz (LSU) def. Kuczer/Molinaro (TEN) 6-3, 6-3