SAN DIEGO, Calif. – LSU men’s tennis duo Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic fell in the Doubles Round of 32 on day one of the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships at the Barnes Tennis Center.

Doubles Round of 32

Watson and Latinovic faced No. 20 duo Edoardo Graziani and Kevin Zhu of Pennsylvania. The Quakers won the match in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Up Next

The Tiger duo will enter the Consolation Draw. Their opponent and match time will be announced on Twitter, @LSUtennis, once available.

The tournament homepage is available here. Livestream of matches will be provided through Cracked Racquets here.

No. 20 Edoardo Graziani/Kevin Zhu (PENN) def. Nick Watson/Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 6-3, 6-2