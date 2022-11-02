Tigers Host Langston Thursday in Final Exhibition

BATON ROUGE – No. 14 LSU will take the PMAC floor Thursday at 7 p.m. CT in an exhibition against Langston in the Tigers’ final tune-up before the official start of the season next Monday.

Thursday’s matchup against Langston is free for fans to attend. The game will also air on the SEC Network + and fans can listen on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

Coach Kim Mulkey’s second season at LSU will officially begin Monday, November 7 at 7 p.m. when the Tigers host Bellarmine. Tickets for the game are still available and fans are encouraged to join the Fast Break Club, the official booster club of LSU Women’s Basketball, to support the Tigers on and off the court.

“Let’s just see what this team’s identity is,” Coach Mulkey said. “Let’s see what our strengths and weaknesses are. I already told you talent is there. I already told you depth is there. Injuries can mess up a whole lot of things, so we knock on wood and hope that you stay healthy and just go play.”

In LSU’s first exhibition last Thursday, the newcomers shined bright against Mississippi College. Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson led the Tigers with 22 points, and she hit a pull-up from 35-feet to beat the buzzer at the end of the 3rd quarter. Graduate transfer guard finished the game with 16 points and JUCO transfer guard Last-Tear Poa had 14 points and added a game-high 6 assists. Transfer guard Kateri Poole was right behind Poa with 5 assists. Grad transfer forward LaDazhia Williams finished just shy of a double-double with 8 points and a game-high 9 rebounds.

LSU faced Langston last season in an exhibition and won, 112-48, but both teams have many new faces from last year’s matchup. Coach Mulkey will use this final tune-up as an opportunity to see her players in numerous game scenarios as well as see how different player combinations play together.

“I expect to be able to evaluate some young (players) and see what they can do when the lights come on,” Coach Mulkey said.