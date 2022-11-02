10 Times A Winner, Ingrid Lindblad Earns SEC POW Honors

BATON ROUGE – A record setting conclusion to the fall women’s golf season deserves a closing fall award.

Wednesday, LSU senior Ingrid Lindblad was named SEC Golfer of the Week after her 10th career collegiate victory Sunday at the Battle At The Beach in Mexico.

Lindblad became the first LSU women’s golfer to post an aggregate score below 200 for 54 holes with a 54-hole total of 195 (67-64-64). Lindblad had previously set the school mark with a 14-under par total of 202 at the 2021 SEC Stroke Play Championship.

Lindblad also shot 7-under 64 for the aggregate single round total in the second and third rounds of the tournament. It was the fourth time Lindblad has shot a 64 at LSU in collegiate competition and the sixth time in LSU women’s golf history, a player has shot 64.

Lindblad’s 18-under won the title by seven shots and also gave her the 27th top 10 finish at LSU, also continuing to add to the record in that category.

She also helped LSU capture its 50th team title in program history rallying from a five-shot deficit in the final round to shoot 14-under par 838 on the par 71 course (285-279-274).

The Tigers have completed their fall season and will resume at the Nexus Collegiate Invitational in the Bahamas on Feb. 13.