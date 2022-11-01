BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU men’s tennis duo Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic are set to compete in the ITA National Fall Championships beginning Nov. 2 in San Diego, Calif. at the Barnes Tennis Center.

“I’m really excited for Stefan and Nick to compete and test themselves this week,” assistant coach Sebastian Rey said. “They played great at the regional and are looking forward to getting more quality matches to continue their development.”

Watson and Latinovic will represent the Southern Region after winning the 2022 ITA Southern Regional Doubles Championship in Tuscaloosa Ala. on Oct. 18.

The Tiger pair will begin competition in the Doubles Round of 32 against No. 20 duo Edoardo Graziani and Kevin Zhu of Pennsylvania. They are set to play at 3 p.m. CT.

The tournament homepage is available here. Livestream of matches will be provided through Cracked Racquets here.

