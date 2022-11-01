BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU runner Michaela Rose was named on Tuesday to the Women’s Cross Country Freshman All-SEC team by the league office.

Rose, a product of Suffolk, Va., placed 22nd in last week’s SEC Championships with a 6K time of 20:32.25, helping to lead LSU to a seventh-place finish in the team standings.

Rose, a biochemistry major, was named SEC Women’s Runner of the Week on October 11 after leading the Tigers to a first-place team finish at Florida State Open. She placed second in the individual standings with a career-best time of 17:16.60 in the women’s 5,000-meter race.

Rose recorded a third-place finish in the LSU Invitational 5K (17:27.10), as the Tigers captured the team title on the University Club Golf Course.

LSU will next compete in the NCAA South Central Regional on Friday, November 11, in Bryan-College Station, Texas.