Gallery: 2022 SEC Cross Country Championships

LSU runner Michaela Rose was named on Tuesday to the Women’s Cross Country Freshman All-SEC team by the league office. Rose, a product of Suffolk, Va., placed 22nd in last week’s SEC Championships with a 6K time of 20:32.25, helping to lead LSU to a seventh-place finish in the team standings.
Sophomore Lorena Rangel led the LSU women to a seventh-place team finish Friday at the SEC Cross Country Championships at the Ole Miss Golf Course in Oxford, Miss. Rangel, a product of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, recorded a 6K time of 20:20.70 to place 17th in the individual standings.
The Southeastern Conference and the University of Mississippi will serve as host of the 2022 SEC Cross Country Championships Friday at the Ole Miss Golf Course in Oxford, Miss. The meet will be televised live on the SEC Network. The women’s 6K race is scheduled for a 10:08 a.m. CT start, while the men’s 8K race will begin at 10:50 a.m. CT.