Cross Country

Gallery: 2022 SEC Cross Country Championships

Gallery: 2022 SEC Cross Country Championships
Evan Pardo, Eric Coston, Thomas Daigle, Will Dart, Cade Martin, Jackson Martingayle, Dyllon Nimmers, Tyler Stevens, Jack Wallace | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Sophie Martin, Hailey Day, Adele Broussard, Callie Hardy | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Ella Chesnut, Doria Martingayle, Shanya Luna | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Hailey Day, Sophie Martin, Adele Broussard, Callie Hardy | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Lorena Rangel Batres, Hailey Day, Gwyneth Hughes, Sophie Martin, Ella Chesnut, Adele Broussard, Callie Hardy, Svenya Stoyanoff, Shanya Luna | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Lorena Rangel Batres, Michaela Rose | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Michaela Rose, Lorena Rangel Batres, Cindy Bourdier, Hailey Day, Gwyneth Hughes, Callie Hardy, Adele Broussard, Doria Martingayle, Sophie Martin, Ella Chesnut, Svenya Stoyanoff, Shanya Luna, Houston Franks | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Michaela Rose | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Callie Hardy, Lorena Rangel Batres, Shanya Luna, Ella Chesnut, Hailey Day, Cindy Bourdier | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
| Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
| Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Ella Chesnut, Houston Franks | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Shanya Luna | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Michaela Rose, Lorena Rangel Batres | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Hailey Day | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Lorena Rangel Batres | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Cindy Bourdier | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Evan Pardo | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Jackson Martingayle | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Will Dart, Cade Martin | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Dyllon Nimmers | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Cade Martin | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Jack Wallace | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon
Tyler Stevens | Photo by: Andy Ponce de Leon

Related Stories

Michaela Rose Named to Freshman All-SEC Team

Michaela Rose Named to Freshman All-SEC Team

LSU runner Michaela Rose was named on Tuesday to the Women’s Cross Country Freshman All-SEC team by the league office. Rose, a product of Suffolk, Va., placed 22nd in last week’s SEC Championships with a 6K time of 20:32.25, helping to lead LSU to a seventh-place finish in the team standings.
Rangel Leads LSU Women to Seventh-Place Finish at SEC Championships

Rangel Leads LSU Women to Seventh-Place Finish at SEC Championships

Sophomore Lorena Rangel led the LSU women to a seventh-place team finish Friday at the SEC Cross Country Championships at the Ole Miss Golf Course in Oxford, Miss. Rangel, a product of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, recorded a 6K time of 20:20.70 to place 17th in the individual standings.
Tigers to Compete in SEC Cross Country Championships on Friday

Tigers to Compete in SEC Cross Country Championships on Friday

The Southeastern Conference and the University of Mississippi will serve as host of the 2022 SEC Cross Country Championships Friday at the Ole Miss Golf Course in Oxford, Miss. The meet will be televised live on the SEC Network. The women’s 6K race is scheduled for a 10:08 a.m. CT start, while the men’s 8K race will begin at 10:50 a.m. CT.