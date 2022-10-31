BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball season will tipoff in one week on Monday, November 7 against Bellarmine in the PMAC and the Tigers have announced their promotional calendar for the season ahead.

Every one of LSU’s 16 home games throughout the season will give Tiger fans the opportunity to help bring awareness to causes close to the LSU Women’s Basketball program, honor difference makers within the community and bring fans together.

2022-23 LSU Women’s Basketball Promotional Calendar:

Nov. 7 vs. Bellarmine – Stuffed Animal Drive

Nov. 11 vs. Mississippi Valley – Military Appreciation

Nov. 13 vs. Western Carolina – Mike’s Kid’s Club

Nov. 16 vs. Houston Christian – Field Trip Game

Nov. 20 vs. Northwestern State – 50 Years of Women in Sports

Nov. 29 vs. Southeastern – Greek Night

Dec. 11 vs. New Orleans – Postgame Autographs

Dec. 14 vs. Lamar – First Responders Appreciation

Jan. 1 vs. Vanderbilt – New Year’s Brunch

Jan. 5 vs. Texas A&M – Educator Appreciation

Jan. 15 vs. Auburn – Family Day & Alumni Day

Jan. 19 vs. Arkansas – We Back Pat and Greek Night

Jan. 30 vs. Tennessee – White Out Game

Feb. 2 vs. Georgia – Turner Syndrome Awareness

Feb. 16 vs. Ole Miss – Play4Kay and Pink Out

Feb. 23 vs. Mississippi State – Senior Night and Gold Game

* This is not an exhaustive list and various other groups will be recognized throughout the season. If you have a group that should be recognized at a game this season, please contact jwestbrook@lsu.edu