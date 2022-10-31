LSU Women’s Basketball Promotional Calendar
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball season will tipoff in one week on Monday, November 7 against Bellarmine in the PMAC and the Tigers have announced their promotional calendar for the season ahead.
Every one of LSU’s 16 home games throughout the season will give Tiger fans the opportunity to help bring awareness to causes close to the LSU Women’s Basketball program, honor difference makers within the community and bring fans together.
2022-23 LSU Women’s Basketball Promotional Calendar:
Nov. 7 vs. Bellarmine – Stuffed Animal Drive
Nov. 11 vs. Mississippi Valley – Military Appreciation
Nov. 13 vs. Western Carolina – Mike’s Kid’s Club
Nov. 16 vs. Houston Christian – Field Trip Game
Nov. 20 vs. Northwestern State – 50 Years of Women in Sports
Nov. 29 vs. Southeastern – Greek Night
Dec. 11 vs. New Orleans – Postgame Autographs
Dec. 14 vs. Lamar – First Responders Appreciation
Jan. 1 vs. Vanderbilt – New Year’s Brunch
Jan. 5 vs. Texas A&M – Educator Appreciation
Jan. 15 vs. Auburn – Family Day & Alumni Day
Jan. 19 vs. Arkansas – We Back Pat and Greek Night
Jan. 30 vs. Tennessee – White Out Game
Feb. 2 vs. Georgia – Turner Syndrome Awareness
Feb. 16 vs. Ole Miss – Play4Kay and Pink Out
Feb. 23 vs. Mississippi State – Senior Night and Gold Game
* This is not an exhaustive list and various other groups will be recognized throughout the season. If you have a group that should be recognized at a game this season, please contact jwestbrook@lsu.edu