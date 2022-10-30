Vishwase Victorious in Singles at UNF Hidden Duals

Jacksonville, Fla. – LSU women’s tennis freshman Nikita Vishwase ended the weekend with singles win on the final day of the UNF Hidden Duals on Sunday at the UNF Tennis Complex.

Doubles Results

The final day opened with a round of doubles where two Tiger duos participated. Safiya Carrington teamed up with Vishwase as they took on North Florida’s Kendall Nash and Jasmin Makela. The Ospreys took an early lead and held control as they went on to win 6-3.

The other doubles match saw Maggie Cubitt and Mia Rabinowitz take on the No. 46-ranked Guillermina Grant and Ania Hertel from Georgia. The teams traded points with one another, and the match was split at 5-5 after ten games. The Bulldogs finished strong, however, and won the next two games to clinch a 7-5 victory.

Singles Results

The final round of singles featured three Tigers. In a ranked matchup, No. 94 Carrington faced No. 43 Kit Gulihur of North Florida. Gulihur edged out the first set by a close 6-4 margin before winning the second, 6-3, to clinch a straight set victory.

Vishwase took on Georgia’s Grant at the next court. The two players played an even first set that was split 6-6 after 12 games and required a tiebreaker to decide. Vishwase took an early lead in the tiebreaker and went on to win 7-3 to gain the upper hand. Grant equalized in the second set as she won 6-3 to force the match into a third set. The LSU Tiger recovered from her second set slip as she only dropped one game in the third and won 6-1 to secure match victory.

The final match of the weekend had Nina Geissler face Mai Nirundorn of Georgia. Nirundorn took the lead in the first set and didn’t look back as she won 6-3. She carried momentum into the second set en route to a 6-1 win to secure the win over Geissler.

Up Next

The Tigers will conclude the fall season at the ITA Fall National Championships in San Diego, California starting on November 2nd. Southern regional champion Anastasiya Komar and All-American finalist Kylie Collins will compete in the singles championship. In doubles, the southern regional champion duo of Komar and Vishwase and runner-ups Cubitt and Mia Rabinowitz will represent the Tigers in San Diego.

Doubles

Nash/Makela (UNF) def. Carrington/Vishwase (LSU) (6-3)

#46 Grant/Hertel (UGA) def. Cubitt/Rabinowitz (LSU) (7-5)

Singles

#43 Kit Gulihur def. #94 Safiya Carrington (LSU) (6-4, 6-3)

Nikita Vishwase (LSU) def. Guillermina Grant (UGA) (7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 6-1)

Mai Nirundorn (UGA) def. Nina Geissler (LSU) (6-3, 6-1)