Three Soccer Tigers Earn All-SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Three Tigers earned postseason All-SEC Honors, announced by the league on Sunday morning.

Center back Lindsi Jennings earned First-Team All-SEC, midfielder Wasila-Diwura Soale earned Second-Team All-SEC and forward Ida Hermannsdottir earned All-SEC Freshman Team Honors.

First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team in addition to the individual awards were chosen by the league’s 14 coaches. Ties were not broken.

Jennings, a native of Conroe, Texas, has been a key component in the backline for the Tiger defense. The fifth-year senior found two goals in conference play.

Jennings first goal of the season came in Nashville when the Tigers opened up conference play with a 2-1 victory against Vanderbilt on Sunday, September 18. She headed home a ball from fellow center back Shannon Cooke and found the back of the net. The goal gave LSU a 1-0 lead against the Commodores and Jennings earned her first goal of the season and second in her career.

Her second goal of the season came in the Tigers last matchup against Missouri.The goal gave LSU a 2-1 lead and Jennings tallied her second goal in two straight games. Baker’s vital assist was her second of the season. Jennings’ goal against Missouri secured the win for the home Tigers and moved LSU to 2-0 in conference play.

Jennings has started in all 18 matches for the Tigers and has been a force in the backline. She has tallied two goals, one assist, two shots on goal, and five points on the pitch this season.

Wasila Diwura-Soale, a native of Accra, Ghana, is a consistent piece to both the Tigers offense and defense as she holds down the midfield position.

Diwura-Soale found her first goal of the season at Princeton. She helped LSU take a 2-0 lead against the Tigers in the 66th minute as she headed a cross from midfielder Brenna McPartlan goalward. The goal marked her first of the season and second of her LSU career.

In the Tigers last match against Ole Miss on Thursday, Diwura-Soale recorded the first brace of her career to lead LSU to victory. She found her first goal of the evening in the 19th minute. Forward Taylor Dobles found her wide open in the box and she was able to find the back of the net and put the Tigers up 1-0 early.

Her second goal of the match and third of the season came with just under a minute left to go in the first half, when forward Mollie Baker played her an excellent return ball that Diruwa-Soale coolly finessed into the top right corner to make the game 3-0 and extend the LSU lead.

Diwura-Soale has tallied three goals, three shots on goal, and six points through all 17 of her starts this year.

Forward Ida Hermannsdottir leads the squad in goals scored with six in her first season with the Tigers. A native of Reykjavik, Iceland, the freshman has led the way in goals this season.



Hermmansdottir found her first collegiate goal in the 33rd minute against San Diego to give the Tigers the 1-0 lead against the Toreros.

Her second and third career goals came against Grambling to earn the first brace of her collegiate career. Her first goal of the match gave LSU a 2-1 lead in the 27th minute with a superb long-range effort shot. She found the final goal in the 82nd minute after shrugging off a defender and slotting a ball past the Grambling State goalkeeper. This marked back-to-back games where the freshman found the back of the net.



The forward continued her hot streak and tallied the fourth goal of her career at No. 6 Rutgers, when she intercepted a ball in the final third and hit a right-footed effort that beat the Scarlet Knights’ goalkeeper and landed in the bottom left corner.



Goal number five came in her SEC debut against Vanderbilt as she hit a free kick from 25 yards out that was powerful enough to beat the diving goalkeeper and land in the bottom-left corner. The goal was the game winner for LSU, who won 2-1 on the day.



Hermannsdottir’s sixth goal came at Texas A&M, when she charged into the box before being upended by an Aggie defender and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Not short on confidence, Hermannsdottir stepped up and calmly placed the ball on the left side of the goal to tie the match 2-2 in College Station.

As a freshman, Hermannsdottir has earned the start in 14 out of the Tigers 18 matches and recorded six goals, two assists, 13 shots on goal and 14 points. She ranks eleventh in the country in goals scored.

Full list of 2022 SEC Soccer Awards:

First Team All-SEC

Forward: Riley Mattingly Parker, Alabama

Forward: Anna Podojil, Arkansas

Forward: Jaida Thomas, Tennessee

Forward: Catherine Barry, South Carolina

Forward: Maile Hayes, Texas A&M

Midfielder: Felicia Knox, Alabama

Midfielder: Abby Boyan, Georgia

Midfielder: Taylor Huff, Tennessee

Midfielder: Raegan Kelley, Vanderbilt

Defender: Reyna Reyes, Alabama

Defender: Jyllissa Harris, South Carolina

Defender: Maya Antoine, Vanderbilt

Defender: Lindsi Jennings, LSU

Goalkeeper: Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss

Second Team All-SEC

Forward: Gianna Paul, Alabama

Forward: Ava Tankersley, Arkansas

Forward: Mo O’Connor, Ole Miss

Forward: Mackenzie George, Tennessee

Midfielder: Riley Tanner, Alabama

Midfielder: Bea Franklin, Arkansas

Midfielder: Wasila Diwura-Soale, LSU

Midfielder: Macey Hodge, Mississippi St.

Midfielder: Mia Pante, Texas A&M

Defender: Sasha Pickard, Alabama

Defender: Ellie Podojil, Arkansas

Defender: Grace Pettet, Missouri

Defender: Ella Shamburger, Vanderbilt

Goalkeeper: Grace Barbara, Arkansas

All-Freshman Team

Gianna Paul, Alabama

Brooke Steere, Alabama

Ella Riley, Arkansas

Makenzie Malham, Arkansas

Gracie Falla, South Carolina

Ída Hermannsdóttir, LSU

Maggie Wadsworth, Mississippi State

Bella Hollenbach, Missouri

Shae O’Rourke, South Carolina

Carolyn Calzada, Texas A&M

Hannah McLaughlin, Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year: Wes Hart, Alabama

Forward of the Year: Riley Mattingly Parker, Alabama

Midfielder of the Year: Felicia Knox, Alabama

Defender of the Year: Reyna Reyes, Alabama

Goalkeeper of the Year: Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss

Freshman of the Year: Gianna Paul, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Riley Mattingly Parker, Alabama