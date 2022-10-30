BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Sixty, a program highlighting events and topics involving the athletics department, will air at 6 p.m. CT Sunday on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The one-hour show, hosted by Bill Franques and produced by Jeff Palermo, is a weekly production containing football game recaps and interviews with LSU personalities. The show airs on Sundays in the fall, and it may be heard statewide on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

LSU Sixty is also streamed live each week on the official web site of LSU Athletics, www.LSUsports.net.

LSU Associate Athletics Director for Communications Michael Bonnette joins Sunday’s show to discuss Brian Kelly’s first season at the helm of the football program and the events leading up to Saturday’s SEC showdown versus Alabama in Tiger Stadium.

The show continues with an interview by Palermo with a member of the LSU football coaching staff, as the Tigers prepare for their encounter against Alabama with first place in the SEC Western Division on the line.

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson joins the show to talk about fall practice and his expectations for the program as he begins his second season with the Tigers.

LSU Sixty concludes with a look at weekend football results around the Southeastern Conference, and a preview of upcoming programming on the LSU Sports Radio Network.