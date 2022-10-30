50 And 10: 50 Team Titles For LSU Women's Golf; 10 Wins For Ingrid Lindblad

BATON ROUGE – 50 and 10.

Those are the numbers coming out of a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for the LSU women’s golf team after the Battle At The Beach tournament that concluded Sunday.

For the LSU team, the team win, the second of the fall season, was the 50th time the Tigers were in the winner’s circle. LSU’s first team win came in the fall of 1981 when LSU won a tournament hosted by Memphis. It is the ninth team title for Coach Garrett Runion in his five years as the head coach of LSU women’s golf.

And it came in what was a solid team performance led by the team’s two seniors, Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone who combined for a 10-under day as the Tigers rallied from five shots down behind second round leader TCU on the final day.

For Lindblad, after tying the school record for aggregate score with a 7-under 64 on Saturday, she posted a clean card on Sunday and matched the same mark again, shooting a 7-under 64 to win the individual title. The win extends her collegiate title record at LSU to 10. Last spring, she topped the mark of seven set by Jenny Lidback in 1986.

Lindblad, who won five times as a junior at LSU in college competition, opened quickly with birdies on three-of-the-first-four holes. After pars the rest of the front nine, Lindblad posted a birdie on the par four 10th, an eagle on the par 5 13th and a birdie on the par 5 17th that put her again at 7-under for the round.

It was the second straight day that the No. 2 ranked women’s amateur eagled one of the course’s par 5 holes.

Lindblad finished the 54 holes with an 18-under par score of 195 (67-64-64) over the par 71 layout which makes her the first LSU women’s golfer to shoot under 200 in a 54-hole event. Of course, the record she broke was her own, having posted a 14-under par score of 202 in the 2021 SEC Stroke Play Championship.

Lindblad won by seven shots over Lois Lau of TCU, who posted a 2-under 69 on the final day to finish at 11-under par 202 (68-65-69).

The 18-under par score topped the tournament record set previously in 2019 when Julia Johnson of Ole Miss posted a 10-under par winning score.

The Tigers started the day at 4-under par and proceeded to post a strong round of 10-under par 274 which pushed them past TCU, which could only post a 1-over par score of 285 on the afternoon. LSU finished the 54 holes for the 50th win with a team total of 14-under par 838 with improving scores of 285-279-274.

TCU finished six strokes back at 8-under par 844 (285-274-285) with Vanderbilt and Ole Miss tying for third at even par 852.

For the second straight day, Stone was also on point for the Tigers with six birdies as she posted a second straight round of 3-under 68 and after moving up to a tie for 15th on Saturday, jumped to a tie for sixth in the final standings.

Stone posted rounds of 74-68-68 to finish at 3-under par 210.

LSU also counted even par rounds of 71 by Jessica Bailey and Edit Hertzman. Bailey birdied three-of-her-final five holes to get her round to even. Junior Carla Tejedo posted a 2-over 74.

“We challenged our team to see if we could get all 15 rounds to be 75 or better,” said Coach Runion. “Our drop score was 3-over, 3-over, 2-over. When you do that you can kind of afford for someone to make a mistake at the end because you won’t drop too much. It was a nice win. It was a lot like Tulane where we had to stay patient and we didn’t take the lead until toward the end of the round.

“I am really impressed with how Ingrid played. Back-to-back 64s and 18-under par. She is playing at a high level. Latanna Stone to back up Saturday’s round with another 68 was very impressive and a nice round to get the win. I was pleased with Jessica and how she bounced back Sunday and how she played the final five holes (3-under) helped us get the win. We are very happy to get the 50th win. The ladies were very excited when Alexis brought out the 50 sign to take pictures with. The girls mentioned it before we did. It was a nice way to end the fall season.”

The Tigers won the Green Wave Fall Invitational to open the season in New Orleans, like the 50th win rallying in the final round to get the victory.

After the winning finale to the fall season, the women’s golf team will now take a short break before resuming play in the Bahamas on Feb. 13.

BATTLE AT THE BEACH

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Final Team Results – Par 284-852

1 LSU 285-279-274 – 838 -14; 2 TCU 285-274-285 – 844 -8; 3 Ole Miss 282-284-286 – 852 E; 3 Vanderbilt 284-288-280 – 852 E; 5 Miss. State 299-277-277 – 853 +1; 6 Clemson 296-282-280 – 858 +6; 7 Houston 286-289-287 – 862 +10; 8 Arkansas 291-287-285 – 863 +11; 8. Baylor, 293-282-288 – 863 +11; 10 North Texas 289-294-285 – 868 +16; 11 ETSU 300-288-283 – 871 +19; 12 Kansas 298-295-287 – 880 +28; 13 Wisconsin 298-291-292 – 881 +29; 14 Missouri 303-293-287 – 883 +31; 15 Kansas State 295-295-298 – 888 +36; 16 Charlotte 309-290-294 – 893 +41; 17 Rutgers 308-298-296 – 901 +49

Individual Top 5 (Par 71-213)

1 Ingrid Lindblad, LSU, 67-64-64 – 195 -18; 2 Lois Lau, TCU, 68-65-69 – 202 -11; 3. Andrea Lignell, Ole Miss, 66-69-68 – 203 -10; 4 Caitlyn Macnab, TCU, 69-66-72 – 207 -6; 5 Julia Lopez Ramirez, Miss. State, 76-66-67 – 209 -4.

LSU Scores

1 Ingrid Lindblad 67-64-64 – 195 -18

T6 Latanna Stone 74-68-68 – 210 -3

T29 Jessica Bailey 73-73-71 – 217 +4

T29 Edit Hertzman 72-74-71 – 217 +4

T44 Carla Tejedo 73-74-73 – 220 +7