LAFAYETTE, La. – LSU men’s tennis team secured five singles wins on day two of the Cajun Classic at the City Club at River Ranch and Oakbourne Country Club.

Singles Quarterfinals

Four Tigers took the court in the Quarterfinals. George Stoupe faced Shamirul Shahril of Southern Miss. Stoupe won in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

Julien Penzlin took on South Alabama’s Louis Delcour for a three set match. The Tiger took set one 6-2, before losing the second 0-6. Penzlin won the match with a 7-6 victory in the third set.

Benjamin Ambrosio went against Saheb Sodhi of Southern Miss. The Tiger made quick work of the match with a 6-2, 6-3 win.

Ben Koch opposed Vasil Dimitrov of Lousiana in a three set battle. Koch took set one 7-6 before Dimitrov came back 6-7, 6-4 to win the match.

Singles Semifinals

In the Semifinals it was Tiger versus Tiger on the court as Stoupe faced Penzlin. The first set was a 2-6 victory for Penzlin. However, Stoupe went on to win the match 4-6, 6-4.

Ambrosio competed against Tulane’s Rafael de Alba. Set one went to Ambrosio at 6-3. The Green Wave came back to even the match 4-6 in the second set, but the Tiger went on to win the match 6-4.

Up Next

Two Tigers will play in the Singles Championships. Stoupe will face Sebastien Collard of South Alabama. The match will be aired on ESPN+ at 10:00 a.m. Ambrosio will compete against South Alabama’s Maxime St-Hilaire.

In the Doubles Championships, two Tiger Duos will take the court. Stoupe and Koch will face Alex Bancila and Rafael de Alba of Tulane and Cubitt and Ambrosio will compete against Persson and Faiz Nasyam of Tyler Junior College.

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @LSUTennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.

Single Quarterfinals

George Stoupe (LSU) def. Shamirul Shahril (USM) 6-1, 6-1

Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Louis Delcour (USA) 6-2 0-6 7-6

Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) def. Saheb Sodhi (USM) 6-2 6-3

Vasil Dimitrov (ULL) def. Ben Koch (LSU) 7-6 6-7 6-4

Singles Semifinals

George Stoupe (LSU) def. Julien Penzlin (LSU) 2-6, 7-5, 6-3

Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) def. Rafael de Alba (TUL) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4