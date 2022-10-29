Soccer Opens SEC Tournament Against Ole Miss

PENSACOLA, Fla. — LSU Soccer (9-3-6, 4-2-4 SEC) is set to open postseason play against Ole Miss (9-6-3, 3-6-1 SEC) in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Sunday, October 30 at 1 p.m. CT at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex.

Livestream | Live Stats | SEC Tournament Bracket

Series History – Ole Miss

LSU holds a 13-13-4 series record against Ole Miss. The two teams previously met on Thursday in Baton Rouge, when the Tigers defeated the Rebels 4-1 in the regular season finale.

The Bracket

No. 7 seed LSU will meet No. 10 seed Ole Miss at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday for a back-to-back match against the Rebels. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals and face No. 2 South Carolina at noon CT on Tuesday, November 1.

The conference championship match is set for Sunday, November 6 at 1 p.m. CT.

All matches will be aired on the SEC Network.

SEC Tournament History

This will be the Tigers 17th appearance in the SEC Tournament. The tournament, normally held in Gulf Shores, Alabama, was moved to Pensacola for the first time in 17 years in 2022.

LSU is 12-12-6 in their 30 matches in the SEC Tournament. Under head coach Sian Hudson, the squad has gone 2-2-1, winning two matches versus Alabama and Ole Miss in 2020 and advancing on penalties against Georgia in 2021. The losses came against Texas A&M in 2020 and Arkansas in 2021.

The Tigers last appearance in the tournament was in 2021, where they beat Georgia 5-4 in penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinals. LSU ended their tournament run after falling to No. 5 Arkansas 1-2 in the quarterfinals.

SEC Standings

LSU sits in seventh in the league heading into tournament play. The Tigers have accumulated 16 points in conference play this year and rank fifth in the SEC West division.



For a full list of standings, visit secsports.com.

Last Time On The Pitch



The Tigers celebrated senior night at the LSU Soccer Stadium in style on Thursday night as they defeated Ole Miss by a score of 4-1. All four of LSU’s goals came from fourth or fifth-year seniors.

Midfielder Wasila Diruwa-Soale began her stellar night with her first goal of the evening in the 19th minute. Alesia Garcia played an excellent ball down the left wing to Taylor Dobles, who possessed the ball and used a cheeky dribble move to get past her defender. Once Dobles was in the box, she found a wide open Diruwa-Soale who found the back of the net and put the Tigers up 1-0 early.

Fifteen minutes later, the Tigers found themselves on the scoresheet again thanks to the center back pairing of Shannon Cooke and Lindsi Jennings. Jennings saw Cooke making a run into the box and played a perfect ball that found Cooke who headed the ball with precision. Rebel goalkeeper Ashley Orkus had no chance to save the powerful shot from Cooke.

With just under a minute left to go in the first half, Diruwa-Soale added to the Tigers tally and linked up with Mollie Baker for a bit of tiki-taka. Baker played her an excellent return ball that Diruwa-Soale coolly finessed into the top right corner to make the game 3-0 and extend the LSU lead.

The second half saw Ole Miss notch their first goal of the match in the 75th minute when Aubrey Mister found the back of the net to cut the deficit to two goals.

LSU was not done adding to the scoresheet quite yet as senior Anna Rockett subbed on and made an instant impact in the 80th minute, scoring her first career goal in four years as a Tiger. Shannon Cooke knocked a ball down into the box which took a wonky deflection, but Rockett was patient and slotted the ball home through the Rebel keeper’s legs to seal the victory for LSU.

The Tigers closed the regular season in fashion as they defeated the Rebels 4-1 at home.



Top Scoring Tigers



Freshman Ida Hermannsdottir and fifth-year senior Alesia Garcia have led the way in goals for the Tigers this season. Hermannsdottir currently leads the team with six goals while Garcia follows with five.



Hermmansdottir found her first collegiate goal in the 33rd minute against San Diego to give the Tigers the 1-0 lead against the Toreros. She found her second and third career goals in the 27th and 82nd minutes against Grambling to earn the first brace of her collegiate career. This marked back-to-back games where the freshman found the back of the net.



The forward continued her hot streak and tallied the fourth goal of her career at No. 6 Rutgers, when she intercepted a ball in the final third and hit a right-footed effort that beat the Scarlet Knights’ goalkeeper and landed in the bottom left corner.



Goal number five came in her SEC debut against Vanderbilt as she hit a free kick from 25 yards out that was powerful enough to beat the diving goalkeeper and land in the bottom-left corner. The goal was the game winner for LSU, who won 2-1 on the day.



Hermannsdottir’s sixth and most recent goal came at Texas A&M, when she charged into the box before being upended by an Aggie defender and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Not short on confidence, Hermannsdottir stepped up and calmly placed the ball on the left side of the goal to tie the match at 2-2 in College Station.



Forward Alesia Garcia has also been a leader in the offense, recording five goals for the Tigers. Garcia opened her scoring on the season in California. The forward tallied her first goal against Pepperdine in the 54th minute. The Waves goalkeeper was unable to control the ball on a deflected shot from Jordan Johnson and Garcia seized the opportunity. She pounced on the loose ball and placed it into the back of the net. The goal was the first of the season for Garcia and the 26th of her collegiate career.



Her second goal came against the San Diego Toreros to mark the second straight game she found the back of the net for the Tigers. Garcia capped the night off in fashion for the Tigers as she scored the fourth goal of the match in the 87th minute to secure the road win.



The Colorado native continued her scoring at Southern Miss in the 52nd minute for the Tigers as she sent a rocket into the top-right corner from 19 yards out to take the 1-0 lead in the match.



Her fourth finish against No. 6 Rutgers came on a rebound goal after the Scarlet Knights goalkeeper loosely deflected a shot from Thoreson. The goal from Garcia took the early 1-0 lead for the Tigers in New Jersey.



Garcia’s fifth goal of the season and first in conference play came against Mississippi State. Defender Rammie Noel broke away down the left flank and sent a cross to the back post and found Garcia, who was unmarked and calmly headed the ball home. The goal was a strong response from the Tigers and tied the match in Starkville 1-1.



Swift Saves



Senior Mollee Swift leads the SEC this season with 67 saves on the year as well as leading the conference with 4.19 saves per game.



The Papillion, Nebraska native has been vital in her three years in Baton Rouge. She has made 53 appearances, starting all of those, and posted 228 saves as a Tiger.



She currently ranks 4th all-time in the program’s career save category, trailing third place by only seven saves (Mo Isam, 235). Additionally, her 1.21 Goals Against Average places her fourth on LSU’s all-time list.



Youth On The Pitch



After scoring three each in non-conference play, Mollie Baker and Sage Glover both found the back of the net in SEC play for the first time in their collegiate careers in the Tigers win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday, October 2. The forwards both narrowly trail the top scorers with four each on the year.



Glover gave LSU a 2-1 lead in the match as she finished off a fantastic team sequence with a 10-yard goal that landed in the right-corner. Baker’s goal came in the 58th minute when the match was tied at 2-2. The freshman tracked a cleared ball to midfield and capitalized on a mistake in defense to break away with pace and beat the goalkeeper one-on-one.



Baker and Glover are tied as the second leading goal scorers with four each. Of LSU’s 31 goals scored this season, 12 have come from true freshmen (38.7%) while another 12 goals have come from 5th year seniors/graduate students.



The Tigers have 13 goal scorers and have shown strong depth in the scoring department by scoring two or more goals in every match but one this season (1-1 draw vs. UCF).



Terrific Thoreson



Angelina Thoreson leads the team in assists with six. The freshman continues to be a proven weapon on both sides of the ball and continues to create scoring opportunities for the Tigers.



Thoreson recorded her first career assist in the season opener against Stephen F. Austin, where she sent in a ground pass inside the box that found Baker for the finish.



Her second assist came on the road at San Diego on a strong and accurate ground cross from the right side of the box that found Glover, who slotted it past the goalkeeper and extended the Tiger lead to 3-1.



Thoreson tallied assist No. 3 in Friday’s match against Grambling. Thoreson controlled the ball on the edge of the box and laid off a simple pass to Hermannsdottir, who came in charging from midfield and smashed the goal from 24 yards out.



The forward scored the first collegiate goal of her career at LSU in the squad’s matchup against Princeton on September 8. Thoreson took the early lead for the Purple & Gold in the 14th minute as she slotted a ball from 15 yards out into the bottom-left corner.



Thoreson tallied her fourth assist in the Tigers face off with No. 6 Rutgers and took a shot on goal, which fell loose off the goalie and found Garcia for the rebound finish.



Against Missouri, Thoreson tallied her fifth assist as she laid off a pass to Dobles, who hit a first-time cross into the box and found Prince, who took a volley touch that found the back of the net.



The freshman continued her tally of assists against Kentucky. Thoreson sent a ground cross on a first-time effort to find Sage Glover, who scored in the 34th minute to give the Tigers the 2-1 lead against the Wildcats.



Thoreson increased her team-high total on the year to seven against Texas A&M after she took a touch on a through ball from Mollie Baker, drove into the box and sent a ground cross to the back post that found Noel, who tapped the ball in and gave LSU its first goal of the night in the 27th minute.



The forward ranks ninth in the country for assists.



Top Drawer Soccer Top 100 Freshman



Freshmen Ida Hermannsdottir and Angelina Thoreson were named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Top 100 Freshman list.



The list, announced by the organization, ranked the top 100 freshmen players in the country. Midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir ranked at No. 10 and forward Angelina Thoreson was ranked No. 38.



Hermannsdottir leads the LSU squad in goals scored with six in her first season with the Tigers. As a freshman, Hermannsdottir has earned the start in 14 out of the Tigers 18 matches and recorded six goals, two assists, 13 shots on goal and 14 points. She ranks eleventh in the country in goals scored.



The Icelandic international has represented Iceland at senior, U19, and U17 levels and has made two senior appearances for the Iceland National Team. Prior to LSU, Hermannsdottir played professionally at Valur Reykjavik in Iceland, where she made 41 appearances for Valur Reykjavik and scored 10 goals. She helped claim the Iceland League Title and Rerykjavik Cup in 2021 and the Icelandic Women’s Super Cup in 2022.



Thoreson leads the Tigers with seven assists on the season. Along with a team-high seven assists, Thoreson has also recorded one goal, 10 shots on goal and nine points through 18 games. She started in 15 of those matches. The forwards ranks ninth in the country for assists.



The Sweden native played the last three seasons (2019, 2020, 2021) for IK Uppsala, a professional club back in Sweden and made over 50 appearances for the club. Thoreson played the 2019 season in the Damallsvenskan division, which is the highest level of women’s soccer in Sweden. She scored five goals in 20 games played during the 2021 season.



Follow Us



Stay up to date with all things LSU soccer by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @LSUSoccer.