Women’s Tennis Claims Three Doubles Wins at UNF Hidden Duals

Jacksonville, Fla. – The LSU women’s tennis team grabbed three wins in doubles on day one of the UNF Hidden Duals on Friday at the UNF Tennis Complex.

Doubles Results

Maggie Cubitt and Mia Rabinowitz picked right up from their success at the ITA Southern Regional and claimed a 6-4 win over Georgia’s Meg Kowalski and Anastasiia Lopata to open the day for the Tigers.

At the next court, Safiya Carrington and Nina Geissler faced North Florida’s Kendall Nash and Jasmin Makela. The Tigers were able to hold off the Osprey duo as they won 6-4 to complete a perfect first round of doubles for LSU.

The second round of doubles had Cubitt and Rabinowitz team again to face Kit Gulihur and Isabel Oliveira from North Florida. The Tigers held firm and walked away with a 6-4 win to finish doubles a perfect 2-0 on the day.

The final doubles match of the day had Carrington and Geissler face Georgia’s Mell Reasco and Dasha Vidmanova. The Bulldog duo jumped out to an early lead and did not look back as they went on to win 6-2.

Singles Results

Five Tigers took the courts for singles play. Carrington took on Georgia’s Anastasiia Lopata to open the round. Carrington grabbed an early lead in the first set and went on to win 6-2 before repeating the scoreline in the second set to clinch a straight set victory.

Geissler drew Ania Hertel of Georgia for her singles match. Hertel and Geissler played a tight first set, but the Bulldog was able to claim the first set, 6-4. The second set saw Hertel drop only game as she won 6-1 and claimed match victory.

At the next court, Cubitt took on Guillermina Grant. The first set went to the LSU Tiger, who won 6-3, before Grant flipped the script and won the second set, 6-1. The third set did not take place as Cubitt retired, giving the win to Grant.

Rabinowitz faced Kendall Nash from North Florida in her singles match. Nash held off Rabinowitz to narrowly win the first set, 7-5. The second set was another tight contest, with Nash able to hold off a charge from Rabinowitz to win 6-4 and clinch the win.

The final match of the day saw Nikita Vishwase take on North Florida’s Jasmin Makela. The two players played out a back-and-forth first set that was split at 6-6 after 12 games. The tiebreaker went Makela’s way, who pulled off a 7-4 win to secure the first set. The second set played out to 5-2 before rain entered the area and stopped play for the day. The rest of the match will play out tomorrow before the first round of doubles play begins.

Up Next

Day Two of the UNF Hidden Duals will start at 7 a.m. CT on Saturday. The final singles match will finish play before one round of doubles is followed by a round of singles.

Doubles

Cubitt/Rabinowitz (LSU) def. Kowalski/Lopata (UGA) 6-4.

S. Carrington/Geissler (LSU) def. Nash/Makela (UNF) 6-4.

Cubitt/Rabinowitz (LSU) def. Gulihur/Oliveira (UNF) 6-4.

Reasco/Vidmanova (UGA) def. S. Carrington/Geissler (LSU) 6-2.

Singles

S. Carrington (LSU) def. Lopata (UGA) 6-2, 6-2.

Hertel (UGA) def. Geissler (LSU) 6-4, 6-1.

Grant (UGA) def. Cubitt (LSU) 3-6, 6-1, retired.

Nash (UNF) def. Rabinowitz (LSU) 7-5, 6-4.

Makela (UNF) currently leads Vishwase (LSU) 7-6 [7-4], 5-2, unfinished. Stopped due to rain; will pick up match tomorrow morning