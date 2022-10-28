Soccer Earns Seventh Seed In SEC Tournament

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Soccer team (9-3-6, 4-2-4 SEC) heads to Pensacola for the 2022 SEC Tournament as the seventh seed and will play in the first round against Ole Miss on Sunday, October 30.

No. 7 LSU will meet No. 10 Ole Miss at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday for a back-to-back match against the Rebels. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals and face No. 2 South Carolina at noon CT on Tuesday, November 1.

The conference championship match is set for Sunday, November 6 at 1 p.m. CT.

All matches will be aired on the SEC Network.

SEC Standings

LSU finished seventh in the league heading into tournament play. The Tigers have accumulated 16 points in conference play this year and rank fifth in the SEC West division.

For a full list of standings, visit secsports.com.

SEC Tournament History

This will be the Tigers 17th appearance in the SEC Tournament. The tournament, normally held in Gulf Shores, was moved to Pensacola this year for the first time in 17 years.

LSU holds a 12-12-6 record in 30 matches in the tournament and are 2-2-1 under head coach Sian Hudson.

The Tigers last appearance in the tournament was in 2021, where they beat Georgia 5-4 in penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinals. LSU ended their tournament run after falling to No. 5 Arkansas 1-2 in the quarterfinals.

Tournament Seeding

No. 1 Alabama

No. 2 South Carolina

No. 3 Tennessee

No. 4 Arkansas

No. 5 Vanderbilt

No. 6 Georgia

N0. 7 LSU

No. 8 Mississippi State

No. 9 Texas A&M

No. 10 Ole Miss

Credentials

If you plan on traveling to Pensacola to cover the Tigers, please email aleal3@lsu.edu in order to submit a credential.