BATON ROUGE, La. – Sophomore Lorena Rangel led the LSU women to a seventh-place team finish Friday at the SEC Cross Country Championships on the Ole Miss Golf Course in Oxford, Miss.
Rangel, a product of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, recorded a 6K time of 20:20.70 to place 17th in the individual standings. LSU freshman Michaela Rose also finished in the Top 25, placing 22nd in 20:32.25.
“I thought the women had a very solid day,” said LSU cross country coach Houston Franks. “This was the first 6K for a few women, and they handled the extra kilometer very well. We did not have the best start, but we continued to battle and move up throughout.”
Alabama won the women’s SEC title, with Arkansas finishing second and Ole Miss placing third.
The LSU men placed 11th on Friday in the team competition, as senior Jackson Martingayle recorded an 8K time of 24:47.15 and finished 51st in the individual standings.
“The men’s race was disappointing,” Franks said. “We didn’t follow our game plan very well, and I think that hurt us. I feel we are a much better team than we showed today, and hopefully we can show that in two weeks at the NCAA regional championship.”
Alabama also captured the men’s SEC title, followed by second-place Tennessee and third-place Arkansas.
LSU will compete next on Friday, November 11, at the NCAA South Central Regional in Bryan-College Station, Texas.
SEC Cross Country Championships
October 28, 2022 – Oxford, Miss.
Women’s Team Standings Pts.
1. Alabama 36
2. Arkansas 74
3. Ole Miss 83
4. Kentucky 122
5. Florida 147
6. Tennessee 159
7. LSU 201
8. Texas A&M 208
9. Vanderbilt 223
10. Auburn 260
11. Missouri 276
12. South Carolina 326
13. Georgia 395
14. Miss. State 414
LSU Competitors (6,000 meter race)
Lorena Rangel 20:20.70 – 17th place
Michaela Rose 20:32.25 – 22nd place
Adele Broussard 21:13.12 – 53rd place
Ella Chesnut 21:17.52 – 59th place
Sophie Martin 21:26.75 – 66th place
Gwyneth Hughes 21:36.91 – 76th place
Cindy Bourdier 21:54.91 – 95th place
Callie Hardy 22:00.13 – 103rd place
Shanya Luna 22:44.61 – 127th place
Svenya Stoyanoff 23:25.63 – 142nd place
Hailey Day 28:47.76 – 148th place
Men’s Team Standings Pts.
1. Alabama 59
2. Tennessee 64
3. Arkansas 64
4. Ole Miss 65
5. Texas A&M 126
6. Kentucky 190
7. Auburn 199
8. Missouri 219
9. Georgia 229
10. Florida 294
11. LSU 347
12. Vanderbilt 347
LSU Competitors (8,000 meter race)
Jackson Martingayle 24:47.15 – 51st place
Will Dart 25:36.95 – 80th place
Cade Martin 26:08.25 – 88th place
Dyllon Nimmers 26:29.15 – 94th place
Tyler Stevens 26:35.37 – 97th place
Jack Wallace 28:04.56 – 101st place