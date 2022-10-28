BATON ROUGE, La. – Sophomore Lorena Rangel led the LSU women to a seventh-place team finish Friday at the SEC Cross Country Championships on the Ole Miss Golf Course in Oxford, Miss.

Rangel, a product of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, recorded a 6K time of 20:20.70 to place 17th in the individual standings. LSU freshman Michaela Rose also finished in the Top 25, placing 22nd in 20:32.25.

“I thought the women had a very solid day,” said LSU cross country coach Houston Franks. “This was the first 6K for a few women, and they handled the extra kilometer very well. We did not have the best start, but we continued to battle and move up throughout.”

Alabama won the women’s SEC title, with Arkansas finishing second and Ole Miss placing third.

The LSU men placed 11th on Friday in the team competition, as senior Jackson Martingayle recorded an 8K time of 24:47.15 and finished 51st in the individual standings.

“The men’s race was disappointing,” Franks said. “We didn’t follow our game plan very well, and I think that hurt us. I feel we are a much better team than we showed today, and hopefully we can show that in two weeks at the NCAA regional championship.”

Alabama also captured the men’s SEC title, followed by second-place Tennessee and third-place Arkansas.

LSU will compete next on Friday, November 11, at the NCAA South Central Regional in Bryan-College Station, Texas.

SEC Cross Country Championships

October 28, 2022 – Oxford, Miss.

Women’s Team Standings Pts.

1. Alabama 36

2. Arkansas 74

3. Ole Miss 83

4. Kentucky 122

5. Florida 147

6. Tennessee 159

7. LSU 201

8. Texas A&M 208

9. Vanderbilt 223

10. Auburn 260

11. Missouri 276

12. South Carolina 326

13. Georgia 395

14. Miss. State 414

LSU Competitors (6,000 meter race)

Lorena Rangel 20:20.70 – 17th place

Michaela Rose 20:32.25 – 22nd place

Adele Broussard 21:13.12 – 53rd place

Ella Chesnut 21:17.52 – 59th place

Sophie Martin 21:26.75 – 66th place

Gwyneth Hughes 21:36.91 – 76th place

Cindy Bourdier 21:54.91 – 95th place

Callie Hardy 22:00.13 – 103rd place

Shanya Luna 22:44.61 – 127th place

Svenya Stoyanoff 23:25.63 – 142nd place

Hailey Day 28:47.76 – 148th place

Men’s Team Standings Pts.

1. Alabama 59

2. Tennessee 64

3. Arkansas 64

4. Ole Miss 65

5. Texas A&M 126

6. Kentucky 190

7. Auburn 199

8. Missouri 219

9. Georgia 229

10. Florida 294

11. LSU 347

12. Vanderbilt 347

LSU Competitors (8,000 meter race)

Jackson Martingayle 24:47.15 – 51st place

Will Dart 25:36.95 – 80th place

Cade Martin 26:08.25 – 88th place

Dyllon Nimmers 26:29.15 – 94th place

Tyler Stevens 26:35.37 – 97th place

Jack Wallace 28:04.56 – 101st place