Lindblad's 67 Helps LSU To Strong Start In Cabo

BATON ROUGE – Senior LSU golfer Ingrid Lindblad fired a 4-under par round of 67 to help the Tigers off to a good start Friday in the Battle At The Beach at the Golf Course Club Campestre San Jose at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Tigers finished the opening day of the 54-hole tournament with a 1-over total of 285 over the par 71 layout and stands in a tie for third place, just three shots out of the lead. Ole Miss leads with a 2-under 282, while Vanderbilt is second at even par 284. LSU is tied with host TCU at 285 with Houston in fifth at 286.

Lindblad, who started her round on the fifth hole in the shotgun start, was off quickly with birdies on the par 3 sixth and the par 5 seventh, one of the signature holes on the Nicklaus designed course. She followed that up with birdies on back-to-back holes later in the round the par 4 12th and the par 5 13th. After a bogey on the 16th, she wrapped up the round with her fifth birdie on the day on her 18th hole, the par 5 fourth hole.

Lindblad is in tie for second in the individual competition with Tillie Claggett of Vanderbilt and Natalie Saint Germain at 67, one shot back of Andrea Lignell of Ole Miss, who posted a 5-under 67.

LSU freshman Edit Hertzman posted a 1-over 72 for her round and the Tigers also counted 2-over 73 rounds from Jessica Bailey and Carla Tejedo.

LSU and Ole Miss led the field on the par 5 holes at 5-under par in the opening round and the Tigers topped the field with 20 birdies. Lindblad and Bailey were two-of-the-four players who were at 3-under par on the par five holes.

It will be another 9 a.m. CT shotgun start on Saturday for the second round of the Battle At The Beach with LSU. Live scoring can be found at Birdiefire.com and the live scoring link.

BATTLE AT THE BEACH

Golf Course Club Campestre San Jose — Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

First Round Team Results (Par 284)

1 Ole Miss 282 -2; 2. Vanderbilt 284 E; T3 LSU 285 +1; T3 TCU 285 +1; 5 Houston 286 +2; 6 North Texas 289 +5; 7 Arkansas 291 +7; 8 Baylor 293 +9; 9 Kansas State 295 +11; 10. Clemson 296 +12; T11 Kansas 298 +14; T11 Wisconsin 298 +14; 13 Mississippi State 299 +15; 14 ETSU 300 +16; 15 Missouri 303 +19; 16 Rutgers 307 +23; 17 Charlotte 309 +25

Individual Top Five (Par 71)

1 Andrea Lignell, Ole Miss, 66 -5; T2 Ingrid Lindblad, LSU, 67 -4; T2 Tillie Claggett, Vanderbilt, 67 -4; T2 Natalie Saint Germain, Houston, 67 -4; 5 Lois Lau, TCU, 68 -3.

LSU Scores

2 Ingrid Lindblad 67 -4

T20 Edit Hertzman 73 +1

T25 Carla Tejedo 74 +2

T25 Jess Bailey 74 +2

T34 Latanna Stone 75 +3