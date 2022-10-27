Women’s Tennis Set for UNF Hidden Duals

Jacksonville, Fla. – The LSU women’s tennis team end the month of October by participating in the UNF Hidden Duals at the UNF Tennis Complex starting on Friday, October 28.

Tournament Homepage

Tournament Format

LSU joins host team Northern Florida, Georgia, and UCF in playing in the hidden dual tournament. The teams will play each other in singles and doubles competition across the weekend. Friday will be two rounds of doubles followed by singles while Saturday and Sunday consist of one round each.

Tiger Tidbits

The Tigers are fresh off a success ITA Southern Regional, where LSU Tigers were winners in the singles and doubles bracket. In doubles, the pairing of Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase were crowned champions after defeating the duo of Maggie Cubitt and Mia Rabinowitz in the finals. In the singles competition, Komar claimed the title after defeating Ole Miss’ Lillian Gabrielsen, (5)6-7, 6-1, 6-1.

The Tigers will be represented by Safiya Carrington, Maggie Cubitt, Nina Geissler, Mia Rabinowitz, Nikita Vishwase and Noor Carrington at the tournament. For the Carringtons and Geissler, this will serve as the final tournament of the fall season. Cubitt, Rabinowitz and Vishwase will be in action again on November 2nd as they compete in the ITA Fall National Championship in San Diego, California.