BATON ROUGE, La. — The Southeastern Conference and the University of Mississippi will serve as host of the 2022 SEC Cross Country Championships Friday at the Ole Miss Golf Course in Oxford, Miss. The meet will be televised live on the SEC Network.

The women’s 6K race is scheduled for a 10:08 a.m. CT start, while the men’s 8K race will begin at 10:50 a.m. CT. An awards ceremony for both races will follow the men’s 8K.

Coverage of the SEC Cross Country Championships begins at 10 a.m. CT on the SEC Network. Admission to the event is free and open to the public, and official results will be available at www.deltatiming.com.

“This is the part of the season we train for, the championships,” said LSU cross country coach Houston Franks. “We have had a good fall of preparation and we are excited about the championship portion of the season.”

The LSU women have won three of the four meets in which they have competed this fall, led by Lorena Rangel, a sophomore from San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

Rangel was named SEC Women’s Runner of the Week on September 27 after she placed first at the LSU Invitational with a career-best time of 17:17.70 in the women’s 5,000-meter race and guided the Tigers to the team title.

Rangel has also helped lead the LSU women to the team title at the UNO Opener, finishing second in the 4K (13:16.91), and to a first-place team finish in the Florida State Open, crossing the line third in the 5K race with a time of 17:16.6.

Rangel was named last season to the NCAA South Central All- Region team, and she is a member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll with a 3.988 GPA in Plant & Soil Systems.

Other top competitors for the LSU women include sophomore Michaela Rose, who was named SEC Women’s Runner of the Week on October 11 after leading the Tigers to a first-place team finish at Florida State Open. A biochemistry major, Rose placed second in the individual standings with a career-best time of 17:16.60 in the women’s 5,000-meter race.

The LSU men are paced by senior Jackson Martingayle, who has been named SEC Men’s Runner of the Week on two occasions this season . The product of Virginia Beach, Va., placed first in the individual standings on September 23 at the LSU Invitational with a career-best time of 18:09.00 in the men’s 6,000-meter race, leading the Tigers to a first-place finish in the team standings.

He placed fifth in the 5,000 meters (15:01.15) at the UNO Opener on September 2, and he recorded a ninth-place finish (24:38.90) in the 8K race at the Florida State Open on October 7.

A three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, Martingayle has a 4.123 GPA in Natural Resource Ecology & Management.

Arkansas won its second consecutive SEC men’s cross country title last year, while the Arkansas women have won each of the last nine SEC crowns. Arkansas has 27 all-time SEC men’s cross country championships and 22 women’s titles to lead all teams.