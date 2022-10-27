BATON ROUGE, La. – Six members of the LSU men’s tennis team will travel to Lafeyette, La. to compete in the Cajun Classic Oct. 28-30 at the City Club at River Ranch and Oakbourne Country Club.

Sophomores Will Cubitt, and Julien Penzlin will represent the Tigers. They will be joined by juniors Welsh Hotard, Ben Koch and Benjamin Ambrosio, and senior George Stoupe. LSU will compete against players from the host team University of Louisiana–Lafayette, Tulane, Southern Miss, Nicholls State, South Alabama and Tyler Junior College.

Updates will be posted on Twitter, @LSUTennis. For tournament draws, visit here.

Tiger Tidbits

LSU is coming off a successful run at the ITA Southern Regional.

Tiger duo Stefan Latinovic and Nick Watson are the 2022 ITA Southern Regional Doubles Champions. The pair will head to San Diego, Calif. to compete in the ITA Fall Championships on Nov. 2-6.

Hotard defeated No. 9 Tyler Stice of Auburn in the Singles Round of 16 before exiting the competition in the quarterfinals.

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @LSUTennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.