Swift Named To 2022 SEC Community Service Team

BATON ROUGE – Senior goalkeeper Mollee Swift was named to the 2022 SEC Community Service Team, announced by the league on Wednesday morning.

The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 22 league-sponsored sports. The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.

Senior Mollee Swift prioritizes giving back to her community on top of her student-athlete responsibilities.

Swift began her community service efforts early in the year in the spring. She participated in the Louisiana Key Academy Soccer Clinic and field day, read to 2nd graders via Zoom for Read Across America, ran a craft booth at the Baton Rouge Zoo for Zippity Zoo Festival, assisted in Miracle League Baseball and helped run a soccer clinic with TOPSoccer for kids with disabilities.

This fall, Swift has visited Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and helped run trivia games for the children in the hospital, helped make tutus and headbands for the Girls on the Run nonprofit organization and donated shirts and handcrafted dog toys to a local shelter.

This is the second year that Swift has earned SEC Community Service honors, the first being in 2021.