Tigers Finish Fall T5 at Isleworth; Doyle Records 7th Top 10

BATON ROUGE – LSU closes out the fall portion of the 2022-23 men’s golf team with a T5 finish in the Isleworth Collegiate at the Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Florida on Tuesday.

Louisville, Kentucky junior Drew Doyle posted his third top 10 finish of the fall campaign and the seventh of his LSU career with a 54-hole total of 5-under 211.

Doyle posted a four-birdie final round of 1-under 71 to finish in a tie for seventh after rounds of 68-72-71. He was five shots off the co-medalists, Nick Gabrelcik of North Florida and Brendan Valdes of Auburn at 10-under par 206.

LSU, 28 in the early Golfstat performance rankings, finished with a final round of 4-over 292 to complete 54-holes at 5-over 869 (289-288-292), tied with North Florida. Auburn won the tournament with a score of 27-under par 837.

Besides Doyle, the Tigers counted a 73 from Luke Haskew and 74s from Garrett Barber and Cohen Trolio. Haskew finished T20 in the field with a score of 1-over 217.

LSU finished the fall with three top five finishes, topped by a second in the Purdue Fall Invitational. In the five events, the Tigers finished no worse than eighth.

The Tigers will have a little less than four months before the spring season begins with The Prestige in LaQuinta, California in February 2023.

Isleworth Collegiate

Isleworth Country Club – Windermere, Florida

Final Team Results (Par 288-864)

1 Auburn 273-283-281 – 837 -27; 2 Florida 286-278-285 – 849 -15; 3 Illinois 294-285-278 – -857 -7; 4 Purdue 291-283-288 – -862 -2; T5 LSU 289-288-292 –869 +5; T5 North Florida 295-284-290 – -869 +5; 7 Arizona 292-289-293 – 875 +10; 8 California 293-296-290 – 879 +15; 9 UCF 288-298-294 – -880 +16; 10 South Carolina 293-292-296 – -881 =17; 11 West Virginia 292-292-300 – 884 +20; 12 Minnesota 294-298-297 – 889 +25; 13 Utah 307-286-308 – 901 +37; 14 UNLV 309-297-309 – 915 +51; 15 Augusta 318-299-309 – 926 +62.

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-216)

T1 Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida, 67-72-67 – 206 -10; T1 Brendan Valdes, Auburn, 67-67-72 – 206 -10; 3 J.M. Butler 68-69-71 – 208 -8; 4 Herman Wibe Sekne, Purdue, 68-67-74 – 209 -7; T5 Yuxin Lin, Florida, 73-68-69 – 210 -6; T5 Alex Vogelsong, Auburn, 66-74-70 – 210 -6.

LSU Scores

T7 Drew Doyle 68-72-71 – 211 -5

T20 Luke Haskew 72-72-73 – 217 +1

T25 Garrett Barber 75-70-74 – 219 +3

T44 Cohen Trolio 78-74-74 – 226 +10

T52 Connor Gaunt 74-75-78 – 227 +11