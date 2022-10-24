LSU's Ingrid Lindblad on Fall Watch List For ANNIKA Award

BATON ROUGE – The Haskins Foundation announced Monday the Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel which was announced by media partners Golfweek and Golf Channel.

Included on the list is LSU senior All-America and two-time SEC Player of the Year Ingrid Lindblad from Sweden.

Lindblad, No. 2 in the Women’s Amateur Golf Rankings, earlier this fall broke the school top 10 record with 26. She has nine career collegiate wins at LSU, also a school mark.

Here are the golfers on the Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List (listed alphabetically):

Amari Avery, Southern California

Jenny Bae, Georgia

Sadie Englemann, Stanford

Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Rachel Heck, Stanford

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Andrea Lignell, Ole Miss

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Jennie Park, Texas A&M

Tunrada Piddon, UCF

Amanda Sambach, Virginia

Meghan Schofill, Auburn

Kayla Smith, North Carolina

Chiara Tamburlini, Ole Miss

Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest

Crystal Wang, Illinois

Lottie Woad, Florida State

Rose Zhang, Stanford

About the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel:

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division 1 collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer. Rose Zhang (Stanford) became the 8th ANNIKA Award winner in 2022, and the second consecutive winner from Stanford.

Stifel, one of the nation’s leading wealth management and investment banking firms, serves as the presenting sponsor of both the ANNIKA and Haskins Awards, recognizing annually the most outstanding NCAA Division I female and male college golfers. Stifel also serves as a presenting sponsor for the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships on GOLF Channel.